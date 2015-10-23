(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 23 (Fitch) Capital One Financial Corporation's
(COF) third
quarter 2015 (3Q15) earnings were relatively good as the company
delivered a
1.43% return on average assets (ROAA), up from the sequential
quarter which was
impacted by a large restructuring charge, but down 8 basis
points from the
year-ago quarter.
Similarly, return on average equity (ROAE) was 9.54% for 3Q15,
up from 7.30%
sequentially, but down from 10.12% year over year. While Fitch
considers this a
good result, it is also below our range of estimates for the
company's long-term
cost of equity assumption.
It is noteworthy that this quarter also included a $69 million
build of
litigation reserves relative to the company's U.K. Payment
Protection Insurance
(PPI) reserve. The build last quarter was $78 million. For the
industry, PPI
insurance was supposed to cover a consumer's debt payments if
they were not
employed, but in many cases these policies were alleged to have
been mis-sold
and are now creating a liability for the sellers.
COF's total net revenue expanded 4% sequentially and 5% from the
year over year.
This was the result of higher net interest income (NII) in 3Q15
relative to both
periods, as non-interest income was flat relative to both
periods.
The NII growth was due to higher loan balances, largely the
result of growth in
domestic credit card receivables, which grew 4% sequentially and
12% year over
year.
As the company continues to run-off its legacy acquired mortgage
loans, the
growth in the higher yield card receivables noted above as well
as one extra day
in the quarter helped to push up the company's net interest
margin (NIM), which
ticked up to 6.73% in 3Q15, versus 6.56% sequentially quarter
and 6.69% year
over year.
It is noteworthy that COF's purchase volume was up strongly
again, climbing 2%
sequentially and 22% year over year. However, despite this
strong purchase
volume, net interchange fees were down 2% sequentially and only
up 6% year over
year.
Fitch believes much of the interchange generated from purchase
volume continues
to fund rewards programs. Across the industry the competition
related to
customer rewards programs remains high. Fitch believes that
this dynamic helped
keep non-interest income flat.
Overall non-interest expense was down 4% sequentially, but up 6%
year over year.
Given the revenue growth as well as the reasonably good expense
management the
efficiency ratio improved to 53.56% in 3Q15. While Fitch
expects management to
remain vigilant on expenses through the balance of the year and
into 2016, we
believe the efficiency ratio may modestly tick-up.
Overall provision expense was $1.09 billion, down 3%
sequentially but up 10%
year over year.
Compared to 2Q15, the story is mixed, with lower provisioning in
credit cards
due to still better-than-expected credit performance partially
offset by higher
provisioning in the company's commercial portfolio, which has
been impacted by
weakness in COF's taxi medallion portfolio and energy lending
portfolio.
The growth in provision relative to a year ago was due to growth
in overall card
balances, growth in auto balances, and the modest credit
deterioration in the
commercial portfolios noted above.
Despite some of the issues in the commercial portfolio, overall
credit metrics
remain good with an overall net charge-off (NCO) rate of 2.96%.
In addition,
the commercial portfolio's the non-performing loan rate was
0.87%, higher versus
the year-ago period, but still a good result.
Fitch continues to believe that overall credit metrics for COF -
as well as the
rest of the industry - remain near a cyclical trough and would
expect some
reversion in credit metrics over time. Other than the
aforementioned areas in
COF's commercial portfolio, we are also cautious on some
eventual deterioration
auto loans for COF as well as the rest of the industry.
COF's liquidity position is good and continues to evolve. While
deposit growth
has begun to moderate, total deposits in 3Q15 still increased by
1% sequentially
and 3% year over year.
The company's loan-to-deposit ratio ticked up to 100%, which is
higher than some
peer institutions. During the quarter, COF used some wholesale
funding as well
as deposits to fund its loan growth. Over time, as COF
continues to gather
deposits, Fitch would expect this ratio to modestly improve
(i.e. to decline).
Additionally, Fitch believes the company to be in early
compliance with the
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) as well.
COF's transitionally phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio under
the standardized approach was 12.1%, and under the advanced
approaches remained
above 8%.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Bain Rumhor, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
