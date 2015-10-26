(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Naspers Limited's
(BB+/Stable)
increased stake in Russian online classified advertising
platform, Avito, will
be neutral for the company's rating. Naspers has announced it
will increase its
stake in Avito to 67.9% from 17.4%.
In Fitch's view, the acquisition fits within Nasper's overall
ecommerce
strategy, representing a business it has been invested in for a
number of years
and therefore knows well.
Avito appears well established as Russia's leading online
classified platform,
with strong market positions in each of the key market
verticals. The business
is growing strongly and profitably, with revenue growth of 47%
in the last 12
months (LTM) to June 2015 and an LTM EBITDA margin of 49.8%.
Fitch recognises the value of being the established market
leader in online
classified advertising; a business model where competition can
be high but where
audience market share is important and where traffic and
therefore audience
monetisation tend to consolidate around the market leader.
Although it is a well- established classified online market,
Fitch considers
Russia continues to represent significant growth potential
albeit with
competition across the key verticals.
Naspers has said that it is evaluating suitable long-term
funding alternatives
and that it does not expect the transaction to materially
increase its existing
debt profile. Given the wide array of portfolio options
available to the group
to fund the acquisition, Fitch does not therefore expect current
leverage
metrics to be materially affected.
Credit metrics continue to be weakened by the level of
development spend being
invested in some of the earlier stage ecommerce businesses.
Fitch expects
Naspers' operational and financial profile to become more
compatible with that
of an investment grade rating if development spend falls and if
cash flow
generation from e-commerce significantly improves over the next
two to three
years.. In the meantime, the liquidity and value of the
company's associate
investments - notably its stakes in Tencent and Mail.ru -
provide some
flexibility and tolerance given the company's near term cash
flow and leverage
profile. However, we do not explicitly factor these stakes into
the ratings.
Contacts:
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
