LONDON, October 26 (Fitch) The costs of transferring
non-performing loans from
HSH Nordbank to a vehicle set up by Hamburg and
Schleswig-Holstein may not be
covered by the realisation of these assets, and the expected
proceeds from the
planned privatisation of the bank may not fill this gap, Fitch
Ratings says.
This will add to the two Laenders' high debt burden, but we do
not think it will
increase liquidity risk.
The European Commission said last week that an agreement in
principal had been
reached to resolve HSH's state aid case. The bank, 85% directly
and indirectly
owned by the two Laender, will sell a portfolio of
non-performing loans (NPLs)
with a value of EUR6.2bn expected at default at market prices to
a vehicle set
up by owners. An additional EUR2bn of NPLs will be sold in the
market.
Potential losses from these sales will be covered by the EUR10bn
guarantee
provided to the bank by HSH Finanzfonds AoeR, jointly owned by
Hamburg and
Schleswig-Holstein. HSH Nordbank will be split into a holding
company and an
operating subsidiary. The operating subsidiary will carry on the
bank's current
operations before being privatised within two years from the
date of the final
state aid decision of the European Commission.
Proceeds from a successful privatisation would be used initially
to pay the
Laender's claims relating to their guarantee fees (a large
portion of the fee
obligations will be transferred to the holding company to
initially relieve the
operating subsidiary from its payment obligations). If it cannot
be sold, the
bank will cease new business and wind down its assets. We think
there is a risk
that privatisation proceeds will be insufficient to cover the
Laender funding
costs and potential losses on the NPL portfolio.
So the NPL transfer will crystallise a contingent liability for
both Laender but
the full financial impact is uncertain. It will depend chiefly
on the subsequent
losses or gains incurred on the NPLs, and whether the operating
subsidiary can
be privatised.
According to the Laender, the purchase of the portfolio will
most likely be
funded via a vehicle set up by Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein.
This will either
directly or indirectly add to their already high capital market
debt of
EUR22.9bn in 2Q15 in the case of Hamburg and EUR26.2bn for
Schleswig-Holstein.
Prior to this week's agreement, unrealised costs on HSH
guarantees have not been
factored into our debt calculations, which assume that Laender
will ultimately
be liable for state-owned entities in which they hold more than
a 50% stake.
However, Fitch views the risk stemming from an increase in debt
as limited. The
absolute amount is high for a sub-sovereign by international
standards, but
Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein have good access to capital
market funding (as do
all German Laender).
Their maturity profiles show no concentration risk and
correspondingly limited
refinancing risk. Their interest burden is moderate, reflecting
low interest
rates and experience in debt management. At end-2014, the ratio
of interest paid
to operating revenue was 5.8% for Hamburg and 8.3% for
Schleswig-Holstein.
Additional borrowing will increase the interest burden, adding
to the challenge
of achieving a balanced budget, but both Hamburg and
Schleswig-Holstein are
implementing well-developed plans to reduce their structural
deficits to zero by
2020 to comply with the debt brake rule. At end-2014, Hamburg
had achieved a
surplus before debt variation of 3.9% of total revenue, while
Schleswig-Holstein
faced a small deficit of 1.9%.
Liquidity risk is mitigated by the constitutional solidarity
system whereby all
member states of the federal republic are jointly responsible
for supporting a
Land in financial distress. If a Land experiences "extreme
budgetary hardship",
it is entitled to financial assistance from all other Laender
and the federal
government. Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein's 'AAA'/Stable
ratings, affirmed in
May, are in line with Germany's sovereign rating, reflecting
this strong
institutional framework.
