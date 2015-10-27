(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded HCC
Insurance Holdings,
Inc.'s (NYSE: HCC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A+'
and the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for HCC's operating
subsidiaries to 'AA-' from
'AA' with a Stable Outlook; all ratings were previously on
Rating Watch
Negative. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating action follows the announcement today that Tokio
Marine Holdings,
Inc. (Tokio Marine; 'A+' IFS) has completed the acquisition of
HCC. The
downgrade reflects ownership by a lower-rated parent. Fitch's
rating action
aligns HCC's operating company IDR with that of its new parent's
core operating
companies, but allows the IFS rating to be one notch above those
same core
operating companies. The Tokio Marine operating company IFS
rating of 'A+' is
constrained by the Japanese operations' exposure to country
risks in Japan
(Fitch local currency sovereign rating of 'A'), which Fitch
views as only
indirectly affecting U.S.-based HCC.
Tokio Marine paid approximately $7.5 billion for HCC, or
approximately a 38%
premium to the closing stock price prior to announcement, in an
all-cash
transaction. The purchase price was 1.9x book value. HCC will
offer an
earnings diversity stream to Tokio Marine as the transaction
further diversifies
Tokio Marine's non-Japan-generated premiums to approximately
38%, up from 32%,
and internationally generated profits to approximately 46%, up
from 38%.
Tokio Marine ownership will not alter HCC's standalone rating
profile and have
only modest influence on management of HCC, similar to past
U.S.-based
acquisitions Tokio Marine made of Delphi Financial Group, Inc.
(Delphi) which
was acquired for $2.7 billion in 2012 and Philadelphia
Consolidated Holding
Corp. (Philadelphia) which was acquired for $4.5 billion in
2008. Fitch
considers HCC to be 'Very Important' in terms of strategic fit
to Tokio Marine
and this may be revised to 'Core' over time.
Fitch recognizes there may be several areas of synergies between
the companies;
for example, HCC investments may leverage Dephi's investment
experience,
reinsurance structures can be modified to leverage efficiencies,
and the
potential for cross-selling of products exists.
Fitch's ratings reflect HCC's consistent and disciplined
underwriting practices,
conservative capitalization, moderate financial leverage, and
niche in several
specialty insurance markets. The ratings also reflect the
potential for
increased earnings volatility from recent newer ventures,
particularly the crop
insurance and property treaty reinsurance.
HCC's property and casualty (p/c) insurance subsidiaries are
solidly
capitalized, based on traditional capitalization metrics of
statutory operating
and net leverage of 0.4x and 1.7x, respectively, at year-end
2014, 105% of
'extremely strong' score on Fitch's Prism capital model at
year-end 2014, and
risk-based capital ratios of 268% and 246% for the
property/casualty and life
insurance companies at year-end 2014.
HCC reported a GAAP calendar-year combined ratio of 86.7% for
the first half of
2015 (1H15), which represents a modest deterioration over 1H14's
result of
83.6%. The deterioration was primarily attributable to expenses
associated with
newly acquired crop insurance and foreign currency charges.
HCC's financial leverage ratio remained moderate at 19% and
fixed charge
coverage was solid at 18x as of June 30, 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--A downgrade of Tokio Marine's operating company operating
company IDR;
--A material change in operating profile post acquisition;
--A reduction in operating performance due to crop insurance or
new business
activities.
Fitch believes it is unlikely that any potential future
downgrade in the ratings
of HCC would be to levels lower than those of the parent, which
essentially
floor the HCC ratings under most circumstances.
Fitch views a near-term rating upgrade as unlikely, but an
upgrade in parent
Tokio Marine's IDR could result in an upgrade to HCC's ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings and assigned them a
Stable Outlook:
HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating to 'A' from 'A+';
--$300 million 6.3% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2019 to 'A-' from
'A'.
American Contractors Indemnity Company
Avemco Insurance Company
HCC Life Insurance Company
HCC Specialty Insurance Company
Houston Casualty Company
U.S. Specialty Insurance Company
United States Surety Company
--IFS ratings to 'AA-' from 'AA'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992974
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.