CHICAGO, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of RPI
Finance Trust (RPI FT), including the 'BBB-' Issuer Default
Rating (IDR). The
rating action applies to approximately $6.1 billion of debt
outstanding on June
30, 2015. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A full list of ratings affirmed follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--RPI FT continues to generate strong EBITDA, with margins
exceeding 95% due to
minimal operating costs.
--Fitch expects leverage to range between 3.0x and 4.0x as
acquisitions drive up
debt, followed by increased EBITDA (partly acquisition related)
and debt
reduction.
--RPI FT will experience pressure on revenues as patents lapse
for
pharmaceuticals that underlie nearly 38% of the company's
royalty stream, over
the next three years.
--A liquidity event that could once more change RPI FT's
organizational and
capital structure is approaching by the end of 2018. Such an
event would likely
provide the company with a new investment horizon.
HIGH OPERATING LEVERAGE
RPI FT's modest operating expenses generate solid earnings with
EBITDA margins
exceeding 95% annually. The company produced EBITDA of $1.64
billion in 2014
compared to $1.24 billion in 2013. Fitch anticipates operating
costs to remain
low leading to sustained high EBITDA margins.
ROYALTY STREAM TO FADE
Patent expirations of pharmaceuticals that weigh on RPI FT's
revenues will ramp
up over the next few years. Revenues from drugs with patents
expiring during the
next three years represented 35%- 40% of the company's royalty
stream at the end
of 2014. Fitch anticipates high single-digit to low
double-digit revenue and
earnings growth through 2017 and meaningful declines thereafter
if RPI FT does
not acquire additional royalty assets.
ACQUISITIONS NEEDED TO SUSTAIN GROWTH
Fitch believes the company will pursue new product acquisitions
to extend the
useful life of its aging asset portfolio. The company has some
financial
flexibility and could execute a transaction of up to roughly $1
billion, given
roughly $700 million of balance sheet cash, leverage of
approximately 3.6x
(covenant: 4.0x) at June 30, 2015, and a $300 million accordion
feature on its
loan facility.
MODERATELY OSCILLATING LEVERAGE
Fitch expects leverage to range between 3.0x and 4.0x, with
acquisitions
initially driving up debt and leverage and increased EBITDA/debt
pay-downs
driving leverage down. Given the significant asset purchases of
roughly $4.1
billion during the LTM ended June 30, 2015, leverage has
remained above 3.5x.
RPI FT's current leverage is well above the 2.8x at year-end
2013. An excess
free cash flow recapture provision in the company's $3.5 billion
secured term
loan facility helps to strengthen debt reduction.
SOLID FCF
RPI FT should maintain free cash flow (FCF) margins above 40%
over the ratings
horizon despite some pressures on revenues and EBITDA, and
meaningful cash
distributions to unit holders. Fitch assumptions include annual
dividends around
35% of EBITDA to unit holders. The estimate for the
distributions is lower than
the maximum level of 'permitted distributions' of 45% of EBITDA
in the
company's credit facilities.
ACQUISITIONS KEY VARIABLE FOR CREDIT
RPI FT ratings reflect Fitch's assumption that the company will
maintain a
disciplined approach to acquiring royalty assets in order to
maintain
significant dividend payouts in the face of patent expiries. The
company will
need to balance a mix of pipeline products with those already
approved and on
the market. While the risk is higher in acquiring drug assets in
late-stage
development, the cost is most likely less than those currently
on the market
are.
2018 LIQUIDITY EVENT POSSIBLE
The potential for a near-term liquidity event adds some
uncertainty to RPI FT's
capital structure. The company's limited partnership agreement
requires it to
provide an option to unitholders to liquidate their holdings by
the end of 2018.
All investment activity must cease, absent any extensions to the
investment
period or a liquidity event. The company is currently evaluating
various
options. A liquidity event could stress the company's credit
profile,
particularly if it entails increasing debt and leverage as a
means to buyout
unitholders.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for RPI FT
include:
--Revenues increasing through 2017 and declining in 2018 due to
expiring assets.
--EBITDA margin around 95%.
--Unitholder distributions (dividends) of roughly 35% of EBITDA.
--Targeted acquisitions intended to maintain growth in EBITDA
and dividends.
--Debt fluctuating between 3.0x and 4.0x EBITDA, driven up by
acquisitions
followed by debt paydowns.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely for RPI Finance Trust given that the
company's business
strategy is reliant on active asset purchases that occasionally
push leverage to
a level no longer consistent with the current 'BBB-' rating. In
addition,
uncertainty surrounding the likely approaching liquidity event
in 2018 limits
ratings upside.
A downgrade would result if:
--RPI FT was intent on completely winding down the
royalty-bearing assets
without an expectation of meaningful debt reduction.
--A fall in the average weighted useful life of the royalty
asset portfolio such
that it is no longer commensurate with the debt maturity
schedule or if
anticipated cash flows cannot satisfy the outstanding debt
level.
--The company were unable or unwilling to rapidly reduce high
debt leverage
following leveraging asset acquisitions.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY
RPI FT generates solid earnings from its royalty streams using a
modest amount
of expenses generating robust CFO that comfortably covers
scheduled
amortizations and provides for potentially additional debt
reduction. FCF is
generally very strong, although occasional larger-than-normal
dividends create
some volatility in this metric. Nevertheless, consistently
positive cash flow
from operations (CFO) provides RPI FT flexibility to service
debt, as well as
rewarding unitholders.
Cash balances were $697.7 million and short-term investments
totalled $583
million on June 30, 2015. RPI FT had roughly $6.1 billion in
loans outstanding
at June 30, 2015, with approximately $300 million
maturing/amortizing in 2016,
$1.16 billion in 2018, $1.93 billion in 2018 and $2.74 billion
thereafter.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
RPI Finance Trust:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Senior secured bank credit facility at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
