(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Banco
Nacional de Panama's (Banconal) long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB'
following a peer review of Panama's largest banks. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
At the same time, the bank's viability rating (VR) was affirmed
at 'bbb-'. See
the full list of rating actions at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT FLOOR AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The ratings reflect the potential support the bank would receive
from its owner,
the Republic of Panama. Banconal's IDRs are aligned with those
of the sovereign
while the Support Rating Floor (SRF) and Support Rating (SR)
reflect a state
guarantee for its debt. In Fitch's view, the Panamanian
government has a vested
interest in providing timely support to Banconal as it is
considered a policy
bank that plays an important role as the government's financial
agent.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
issuer's long-term IDR
will remain unchanged over the rating horizon.
VR
The bank's VR, which measures its intrinsic creditworthiness, is
one notch below
the long-term IDR. Banconal's VR is highly influenced by the
company profile and
its low risk appetite, evidenced by its conservative asset
allocation. Unlike
its local peers, Banconal's balance sheet structure is dominated
by bank
deposits and securities, which consistently represent the main
asset class (63%
as of June 2015). Bank deposits are well diversified and largely
allocated to
global financial institutions while the securities portfolio
comprises mainly
investment-grade bonds.
Banconal's asset quality is sound and improved consistently in
previous years
underpinned by a favorable economic environment coupled with
enhanced credit
risk management. As of June 2015, past-due loans as a percentage
of the total
portfolio increased slightly but remained below 1% for fourth
consecutive year.
Non-performing loan (NPL) ratios may deteriorate somewhat in the
foreseeable
future, as is expected to occur in most banks operating in
Panama. Nevertheless,
Fitch has no significant concerns in this regard as Banconal's
ratings should
not be under pressure if such moderate deterioration
materializes.
The bank's role as state treasurer shapes its funding structure,
which consists
exclusively of deposits. Government-related deposits usually
account for more
than 75% of total funding. The high concentration in the largest
depositors is
unlikely to change but is not a relevant source of risk, since,
as legal persons
under public law, state-owned companies and municipalities are
required to
maintain all banks accounts with Banconal.
Though the bank's capitalization is on a declining trend, it is
still deemed as
adequate. Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio declined from more than
20% due to high
asset growth, in contrast to the moderate profitability and low
internal capital
generation. Banconal's board of directors agreed to maintain
capital adequacy at
around 15%, and to meet this target, credit growth is expected
to remain in the
single digits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT FLOOR AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's ratings should move in line with Panama's sovereign
ratings.
VR
In Fitch's view, VR upgrades are unlikely in the foreseeable
future. Over the
medium term, however, Banconal's VR could benefit from further
diversification
into business activities that complement its privileged position
with
government-related entities.
Conversely, potential VR downgrades could be driven by declining
profitability
levels (ROAA consistently below 1%) jeopardizing a sustainable
internal capital
generation rate. Downgrades of the VR could also come from
changes in strategic
objectives that introduce heightened risk appetite.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banconal
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--VR at 'bbb-';
--SRF at 'BBB';
--SR affirmed at '2';
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(pan)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(pan)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516 6610
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+52 (81) 8399-9146
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Metodología de Calificaciones Nacionales (pub. 13 Dec 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992857
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
