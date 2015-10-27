(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia
has affirmed PT
(Persero) Asuransi Kredit Indonesia's (Askrindo) National
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating of 'AA+(idn)'. Fitch Ratings has also
affirmed the
company's IFS Rating of 'BB+'. The Outlooks are Stable.
'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased
or interrupted
payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated
obligations or
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The company's ratings reflect Askrindo's 100% state ownership
and history of
government support through a series of capital injections over
the last five
years. Askrindo is one of the two institutions mandated to
provide credit
guarantee services in the form of Kredit Usaha Rakyat (KUR), or
People's
Business Credit, which was established mainly to support micro,
small and medium
enterprises.
The ratings also takes into consideration Askrindo's high
business concentration
risk, with its entire book of business sourced locally, and
business focus on
KUR, making it vulnerable to Indonesia's economic conditions.
The ratings also
consider Askrindo's market position as a leading credit insurer
with robust
capitalisation and healthy financial performance.
Askrindo is one of the leading credit insurers and non-life
insurers in
Indonesia with a market share of around 4.67% of the total
industry's gross
written premiums at end-2014. The company's capitalisation, as
measured by its
risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio, has been maintained at a
strong level.
Its RBC ratio was 608.6% (on a standalone basis) as of
end-August 2015, much
higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 120%. Fitch
expects Askrindo
to maintain a sound capital buffer to support its underwriting
and business
expansion.
The company has maintained a favourable underwriting margin with
its combined
ratio staying below 90% as of end-August 2015, based on its
standalone
financials. Fitch expects the company to evaluate at regular
intervals the
impact the terms and conditions and standard operating
procedures of its KUR
business has on its underwriting results so as to maintain sound
operating
profitability. Askrindo aims to enhance business monitoring and
increase
cooperation with banks to minimise the volatility of its
underwriting
performance, including swings resulting from changes to the KUR
scheme. For
example, the tariff for the KUR scheme was reduced effective in
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include weakening of
government support or
downgrade of Indonesia's sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable). A
significant
deterioration in Askrindo's financial fundamentals, such as
weakening market
franchise, financial performance and capitalisation relative to
its business
profile, with combined ratio above 100% and RBC ratio below 300%
on a prolonged
basis, could also lead to a downgrade. A rating upgrade is
unlikely in the near
term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Ng (International Rating)
Analyst
+65 6796 7224
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Cheryl Evangeline (National Rating)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Secondary Analyst
Cheryl Evangeline (International Rating)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
