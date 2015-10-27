(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Total
Access Communication
Public Company Limited's (DTAC) Outlook to Stable from Positive.
The agency has
also affirmed DTAC's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB', National Long-Term Rating
at 'AA(tha)'
and National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'.
The Outlook revision reflects the agency's expectation that the
improvement in
DTAC's earnings and financial leverage will be slower than we
previously
forecast. The benefit from regulatory cost savings is likely to
be offset by the
high marketing expenses and cost of services. Fitch now expects
the company's
operating EBITDAR margin to remain below 40% and its funds flow
from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage to stay above 1.5x over the next
three years, the
level at which we may consider positive rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slow Earnings Improvement: Fitch expects DTAC to face challenges
amid intense
competition, which could hinder improvement in earnings in 2H15
and 2016.
Marketing expenses and handset subsidy costs will remain high in
2015 and 2016,
which could offset a large part of the regulatory cost savings
from moving to a
licence scheme. Consequently, Fitch expects DTAC's operating
EBITDAR margin to
drop to 34%-35% in 2015 from 36% in 2014, compared with our
previous expectation
that EBITDAR margin would rise to around 40% in 2015.
Large Investment, Adequate Headroom: Sustained high capex and
additional
spectrum investment will lead to negative free cash flow (FCF),
and an increase
in net debt and financial leverage during 2015 and 2016.
However, its large
rating headroom should help the company to absorb the high
investment. DTAC's
FFO-adjusted net leverage was a healthy 1.5x at end-3Q15.
Strong Market Position: DTAC has a strong market position as
Thailand's
second-largest mobile phone operator, with around a 29% service
revenue market
share in 1H15. It continues to expand its network capacity to
support strong
growth in its non-voice segment and defend its market share.
Parent Support: We rate DTAC on a bottom-up basis under our
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage criteria. It receives a one-notch uplift to
reflect implied
support from its parent, Telenor of Norway, which has strong
board and
management control. Consequently, any changes in Telenor's
ownership or the
links between the two would result in a reassessment of the
level of support for
DTAC from its parent.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for DTAC include:
- 2%-3% service revenue drop in 2015 and low-single-digit growth
in 2016
- operating EBITDAR margin declines slightly to 35% in 2015
(2014: 36%) and
gradually improves from 2016 onwards;
- THB18bn a year investment in network expansion in 2015 and
2016
- acquisition of new spectrum (900MHz and 1.8GHz) in 2015
- 100% dividend payout ratio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- an increase in FFO-adjusted net leverage above 2.5x on a
sustained basis
(end-3Q15: 1.5x)
- unfavourable regulatory changes
- a weaker linkage between the company and its parent
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- an improvement in operating EBITDAR margin to over 40% (9M15:
34.3%) and
FFO-adjusted net leverage below 1.5x, both on a sustained basis
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity: Fitch views DTAC's liquidity as healthy,
despite likely
negative FCF in 2015 and 2016. Liquidity is supported by a high
cash balance of
THB21.5bn at end-3Q15, sturdy cash-flow generation, and the
ability to access
debt markets. DTAC had short-term debt of THB11.2bn at end-3Q15.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Total Access Communication Public Company Limited
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Stable from
Positive
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Stable from
Positive
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook revised
to Stable from
Positive
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steve Durose (International ratings)
Managing Director
+612 8256 0307
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Obboon Thirachit (National ratings)
Director
+66 2 108 0159
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Obboon Thirachit (International ratings)
Director
+66 2 108 0159
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya (National ratings)
Associate Director
+66 2 108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Matthew Jamieson
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0366
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992898
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
