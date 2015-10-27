(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed India-based IDFC Limited's (IDFC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. The rating has simultaneously been withdrawn. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch is withdrawing IDFC Limited's rating as the rating is no longer considered to be relevant to the agency's coverage because the company has demerged its financial business into a separate banking subsidiary, IDFC Bank Limited. As part of the reorganisation, IDFC Limited has transferred the bulk of its assets to the newly formed bank and assumed the role as the ultimate holding company of the group. IDFC's IDR is driven by its standalone credit strength and factors in our expectation that IDFC's profile will ultimately benefit from its transition to a bank. The rating affirmation is underpinned by its capitalisation and factors in structural changes to the group's business and risk profile with IDFC's banking foray. Capital is still the strongest metric supporting IDFC's credit profile, and although core capital has taken a hit owing to one-off specific provisions in September 2015 (net impact on reserves: approximately INR16bn), it is still the highest among that of its peers. The identification of potential problem assets in September 2015, prior to the launch of the bank, has led to a spike in the stressed assets ratio, estimated at around 16%-17%. IDFC has aggressively provided for these problem assets to insulate the bank's earnings and capital, although the increase is in sharp contrast to IDFC's past asset-quality performance. However, loan-loss coverage is robust while the management has stated that the provisions are well above regulatory requirements. RATING SENSITIVITIES No longer relevant as the rating has been withdrawn. Contact: Primary Analyst Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4 Singapore Secondary Analyst Saswata Guha Director +91 22 4000 1741 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=992895 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.