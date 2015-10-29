(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded China-based
monosodium glutamate (MSG) and xanthan gum producer Fufeng Group
Limited's
(Fufeng) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating to
'BB' from 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade reflects improving performance in the MSG business
driven by
industry consolidation, as well as stronger cash flow generation
and declining
leverage. Fitch expects Fufeng to turn free cash flow positive
from 2015 as its
capex requirement falls.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stronger Pricing Power: The China MSG market has consolidated
over the past few
years, as government policy forced capacity shutdowns and small,
inefficient
producers were squeezed out by weak pricing. The top two players
now control
more than 70% of capacity in China, which has translated into
improved pricing
power and margins. Fufeng is the biggest manufacturer globally
by production
capacity, and enjoys cost advantages, stemming from economies of
scale,
integrated facilities and proximity to raw materials, that are
difficult to
replicate.
Improving Performance in MSG: Fufeng's MSG business bottomed out
in 2013. Gross
margin improved to 15.7% and gross profit rose to CNY1,086/tonne
in 1H15, from a
low of 9.8% and CNY607/tonne in 1H13. Fitch believes that Fufeng
will be able to
sustain its current MSG margins amid weak pricing due to its
cost advantages.
Smaller players remain unprofitable at current MSG prices.
Xanthan Gum Remains Weak: Profitability in the xanthan gum
segment has weakened
in the past one to two years due to oversupply and weak demand
from the oil and
gas industry. Gross margin for xanthan gum dropped to 43% in
1H15 from 58% in
2013. Fitch expects the market to continue to be weak, and for
xanthan gum to
account for less than 30% of gross profit (2014: 33%).
Lower Capex Drives Deleveraging: The company expects its capex
requirements to
drop significantly from 2015 as there are no plans to expand MSG
and xanthan gum
capacity. Fitch expects FCF to turn positive in 2015 after
several years of
negative FCF. Fitch expects Fugeng's FFO-adjusted net leverage
to drop to 1.6x
by the end of 2015, which is low compared with that of other
companies rated in
the 'BB' category.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Gross margin of 15.8%-16.4% in the MSG segment in 2015-2018
- Gross margin of 42% in the xanthan gum segment in 2015,
gradually declining
to 35% by 2017
- Capex of CNY1.0bn in 2015 and CNY600m from 2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage below 1.0x on a sustained basis
- Evidence Fufeng can sustain pricing power over several years
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 2.0x on a sustained basis
- Sustained negative free cash flow
- MSG gross profit per tonne falls below CNY1,000
- Sustained loss of market share
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Yi Zhang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3390
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
