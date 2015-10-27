(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Mediobanca Spa's
(Mediobanca, BBB+/Stable/F2) mortgage covered bonds
(Obbligazioni Bancarie
Garantite, OBG) an 'A+' rating with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A+' rating is based on Mediobanca's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB+', an IDR uplift of 1, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2
notches (high
risk) and the 58% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis, which provides more protection than the 84% 'A+'
breakeven AP. The
Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects the Stable
Outlook on
Mediobanca's IDR.
The IDR uplift of 1 takes into account the covered bonds
exemption from bail-in
and the protection provided by senior unsecured debt in excess
of 5% of total
adjusted assets.
The 58% AP that Fitch gives credit to provides for a two-notch
recovery uplift
from the 'A-' tested rating on a probability of default, which
is also the floor
for the covered bond rating given by the IDR, as adjusted by the
IDR uplift.
This level of AP allows at least 91% stressed recovery on the
covered bonds
assumed to be in default in an 'A+' rating scenario.
In its analysis, Fitch considers the highest AP of the last 12
months (September
2014: 58%), because the issuer has a Short-term rating of 'F2'.
This level of AP
would be adequate to reach the 'AA' maximum achievable rating on
the covered
bonds. However, the replacement provisions in the programme
documentation limit
the rating of the covered bonds to 'A+'.
The breakeven AP for the 'A+' rating is 84% (equivalent to 19%
breakeven
over-collateralisation (OC)). The main contributor is the asset
disposal loss
component, which counts for 18.6%. This represents a stressed
evaluation on the
entire cover pool once a default on the covered bonds is
assumed. High
refinancing spreads and large maturity mismatches between assets
and liabilities
lead to large asset disposal loss figures. Fitch's 'A+'
refinancing spread
assumption for Italian residential mortgages is 399bps. The
weighted average
(WA) life of the assets is 10.2 years versus 6.3 years for the
covered bonds.
The cover pool's credit loss component increases the breakeven
OC by 10.3%. This
reflects the 'A+' WA foreclosure frequency of 20.8% and a WA
recovery rate of
67.1% for the cover pool. The credit loss component exceeds the
6.8% expected
loss as it factors in the net present value (NPV) of the
principal loss that may
arise from the 76% inflation-linked constant instalment and
variable maturity
loans in the pool.
The instalment of these loans resets every 12 months and the
instalment amount,
which comprises interest and principal, is capped at the
inflation rate at that
point in time. In an increasing interest rate scenario, the
principal component
reduces and the loan amortises at a slower pace; the maturity
date can be
extended by a maximum of 10 years and any unpaid principal
beyond that date
translates into a loss for the issuer and, potentially, for the
covered bond
holders. Fitch has factored this risk into its cash flow
analysis via the NPV
principal loss.
The cash flow valuation component of 2.0% reflects the open
interest rate
position (8.5%) between assets and liabilities and considers the
loss of
interest revenues that may occur in an increasing interest rate
scenario,
determined by the inflation rate cap to the instalment amount.
Fitch has
modelled current interest rate mismatches pre-asset swap; 91.5%
of the cover
pool comprises floating rate loans while the covered bonds are
fixed rate,
hedged via a liability swap provided by Mediobanca.
In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has modelled pre-asset swap
cash flows. This is
because in the agency's view, the total return asset swap
provides strong
support to the structure and replacing it under similar terms
might be
challenging, should Mediobanca's IDR fall below the 'BBB-'
replacement trigger
envisaged in the programme documentation.
The D-Cap of 2 notches is driven by the liquidity gap and
systemic risk
assessment. In a scenario where the recourse of the covered
bonds switches from
the issuer to the cover pool, Fitch believes that the extendible
maturity of 12
months, as envisaged in the programme documentation, provides a
sufficient
mitigant to the risk of refinancing the cover assets to make
timely payments on
the covered bonds in rating scenarios up to two notches above
the bank's IDR, as
adjusted by the IDR uplift.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
All else being equal, the 'A+' rating of the covered bonds would
be vulnerable
to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Mediobanca
Spa's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) is downgraded by three or more notches to 'BB+' or
below; (ii) the
number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and
Discontinuity Cap is reduced
to zero; or (iii) the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes
into account in its
analysis goes above the 84% breakeven AP for the 'A+' rating.
If the programme nominal AP that Fitch considers in its analysis
reaches the
maximum contractual of 82%, this would still provide enough
protection in line
with the 'A+' stresses.
The 'A+' rating of the covered bonds could also be affected by
the net present
value (NPV) of the principal loss on inflation-linked loans. The
NPV may vary
based on interest rates and would be closer to its face value
moving towards the
remaining life of the cover pool.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will shortly
be available in
a new issue report at, www.fitchratings.com.
