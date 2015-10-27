(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia-based X5
Finance LLC's recently issued RUB5bn bonds a senior unsecured
rating of 'BB-',
Recovery Rating of 'RR5' and National senior unsecured rating of
'A+(rus)'.
X5 Finance LLC is a fully consolidated non-operating subsidiary
of X5 Retail
Group N.V.
Similar to two other traded bonds of X5 Finance LLC, which Fitch
also rates
'BB-', the new bond only features a suretyship from a holding
company X5 Retail
Group N.V. (X5). Therefore, Fitch considers these bonds
structurally
subordinated to other senior unsecured obligations of the group,
which are at
the level of operating companies.
Fitch has assigned the bond rating one notch below X5's
Long-term local currency
'BB' IDR (Stable Outlook) as prior-ranking debt exceeds 2x
(estimated at 2.4x in
the 12 months to September 2015) of group EBITDA and we expect
the debt mix to
remain unchanged over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Below-average Recoveries for Unsecured Bondholders
The bond rating reflects below-average recovery expectations in
case of default.
We have applied a one-notch discount to the senior unsecured
rating compared
with X5's Long-term IDR as prior-ranking debt constitutes more
than 2x of group
EBITDA - the maximum threshold under Fitch's criteria before
triggering
subordination of unsecured creditors.
Leading Multi-Format Retailer in Russia
The rating is supported by X5's strong market position as the
second-largest
food retailer in Russia, which is one of the top-10 largest food
retail markets
in the world. The business model is supported by own logistics
and distribution
systems and multi-format strategy. Despite increasing
competition from other
large retail chains in the country, Fitch believes that X5 is
well positioned to
retain and improve its market position in the medium term. The
ratings also
factor in X5's strong bargaining power over suppliers due to its
large scale and
growing geographical presence across Russia's regions.
Subdued Consumer Sentiment
For 2016, we expect X5's operations to remain resilient to
subdued consumer
sentiment due to the company's focus on the defensive discounter
format and
better price proposition in comparison with traditional stores
and small
retailers. This is despite our expectation that like-for-like
(LFL) sales growth
will decelerate from a strong 15% in 9M15 as consumers keep on
trading down and
footfall migration to discounters is slowing.
Strong Operating Performance
In 9M15 X5 demonstrated healthy revenue growth of 28%, while
maintaining stable
gross and EBITDA margins. We expect sales growth in 4Q15 and
2016 to be
supported by fast-selling space expansion, on-going store
refurbishments and
improved value proposition. Despite pressure from potential
margin sacrifices
and higher lease payments, the EBITDA margin is projected to
remain stable
thanks to high price inflation outpacing growth in staff costs
and other
administrative expenses. We note that X5's current and expected
levels of EBITDA
margins (9M15: 7.2%) remain strong compared with Fitch-rated
western European
food retailers.
Stable Leverage
Despite X5's accelerated store roll-outs, we expect only
marginal changes in
leverage metrics, with FFO adjusted leverage staying around
4.0x-4.5x in
2015-2017 (2014: 4.5x), which is strong relative to the 5.0x
'BB' rating median
for the sector. This is based on our projection that strong
growth in revenue
and EBITDA will balance higher capex. Although shortening
payables days and
hence outflows under working capital remain a risk, we expect
cash flows from
operations should be sufficient to cover 50%-80% of planned
capex in 2015-2016.
Weak Coverage Metrics
We expect the FFO fixed charge coverage ratio to remain weak for
the ratings, at
around 1.6x-1.8x over 2015-2017, as a result of higher operating
lease expenses
and the high interest rate environment in Russia. However, this
is mitigated by
the partial dependence of leases on store turnover, favourable
lease
cancellation terms and the high share of fixed-rate debt.
Financial flexibility is also supported by limited FX risk as
X5's debt,
revenues and most of costs, with the exception of certain lease
contracts and
minor direct imports, are rouble-denominated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- A sharp contraction in like-for-like sales growth relative to
close peers.
- EBITDA margin erosion to below 6.5% (2014: 7.2%).
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage above 5.0x on a sustained basis
(2014: 4.5x).
- FFO fixed charge cover significantly below 2.0x on sustained
basis if not
mitigated by flexibility in managing operating lease expenses,
including
alignment of leases with store revenue.
- Deterioration of the liquidity position as a result of high
capex, worsened
working capital turnover and weakened access to local funding in
the face of
rouble bonds maturing in 2016.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Positive like-for-like sales growth comparable with close
peers together with
maintenance of its leading market position in Russia's food
retail sector.
- Ability to maintain the group's EBITDA margin at around 7%.
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage below 3.5x on a sustained basis.
- FFO fixed charge coverage around 2.5x on a sustained basis
(2014: 1.8x).
LIQUIDITY
At end-September 2015 unrestricted cash of RUB4.8bn, together
with available
undrawn committed credit lines of RUB36.8bn, were insufficient
to cover
RUB44.2bn short-term debt. However, RUB31.2bn of debt was
related to short-term
revolving credit facilities, which we expect to be extended upon
maturity. We
believe X5 retains good access to local funding thanks to the
company's large
scale, non-cyclical food retail operations and strong recent
operating
performance. In addition, the new RUB5bn bond issuance, which is
aimed at
refinancing short-term debt, should have strengthened the
company's liquidity
position.
