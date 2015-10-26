(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 26 (Fitch) After completing the peer review of
Panama's
largest banks, Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco General S.A.'s
(BG) long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Viability
Rating (VR) at 'BBB+'
and 'bbb+' respectively. See the full list of rating actions at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's VR, IDRs, and senior debt ratings reflect the bank's
still sound
operating environment, solid franchise, sound and consistent
performance, robust
capital levels, conservative policies, good asset quality and
reserves, ample
deposit base and well-diversified portfolio. Fitch's view of
BG's
creditworthiness is tempered by the heightened competition it
faces and the lack
of a lender of last resort.
BG has long been Panama's largest locally owned bank; it has one
of the largest
branch networks, presence in most key markets, a significant
market share and a
reputation for conservative and consistent policies.
BG enjoys a strong capital base (Fitch Core Capital of 14%
at June 2015)
that constitutes an ample cushion against unexpected losses on
top of adequate
loan loss reserves. This sound balance sheet structure underpins
BG's ratings
and compares well to its regional and global peers.
Wide loan portfolio diversification, conservative credit and
investment
policies, and effective collection processes help curb past-due
loans (PDLs
stood at 0.9% at June 2015) and maintain robust asset quality
amidst a benign
economy. Loan loss reserves cover PDLs comfortably. Asset
quality should decline
moderately as BG expands into retail.
The wide, low-cost, well-diversified deposit base has steadily
grown,
accompanying the bank's expansion and largely funding the loan
portfolio.
Furthermore, BG is perceived as a safe haven. This gives BG a
clear competitive
advantage in that the bank is able to leverage to expand its
business and curb
risk.
Steady growth, resilient margins based on low-cost deposits,
relatively low
operating expenses due to high efficiency, and moderate credit
cost thanks to
its sound asset quality all contribute to BG's steady
performance. BG's
profitability is consistent (ROAA above 2%) and its performance
metrics compare
well with those of the region's top banks, which are generally
more profitable
than global banks.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that in a generally
stable environment
and given the bank's competitive position, conservative policies
and adequate
risk controls, Banco General's credit metrics should remain
fairly stable and
well in line with those of similarly rated banks.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's SR and SRF reflect Panama's longstanding dollarized
economy and lack
of a lender of last resort. Banco Nacional de Panama, the
largest
state-controlled bank, could only provide temporary liquidity
loans. In Fitch's
opinion, external support for BG, while possible, cannot be
relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, AND SENIOR DEBT
BG is currently rated one notch above Panama's sovereign rating;
hence, Fitch
considers that the upside potential for BG's VR and IDRs is
limited in the short
run. However, BG's ratings would be further underpinned by an
improvement of its
operating environment that would be reflected in Panama's
sovereign ratings,
while the bank maintains the strength of its balance sheet and
performance.
In turn, these ratings could be negatively affected if asset
quality
deteriorates materially (impaired loans above 2.5% and/or
reserve coverage below
100%), performance weakens resulting in an operating ROAA below
1.5%, and/or
capitalization worsens to a FCC ratio below 12%.]
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch does not see upside potential in these ratings over the
foreseeable
future.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency at IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support rating floor at 'NF';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Rolando Martinez
Director
+503-2516-6610
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992875
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.