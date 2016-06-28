(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Italian and Spanish banks were the
largest net takers of
the targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO II)
allotted by the ECB
on 24 June 2016, which highlights their drive to optimise
funding costs in an
effort to support margins, says Fitch Ratings.
The domestic operations of Italian and Spanish banks continued
to report weak
performance metrics in the first months of 2016, with results
still weighed down
by margin compression reflecting low interest rates, muted
lending volumes, high
levels of non-performing assets, pricing pressure on loans and
poor financial
markets performances, among other factors. The TLTRO II
programme provides free
funding and could help support banks' net interest income.
In our view, the search for cheaper funding is more pressing for
southern
European banks because their wholesale funding costs are high
compared to
northern European peers. Based on figures reported by the media,
banks fell
short of taking up their full TLTRO II allocation; this suggests
they are using
ECB liquidity to drive funding costs down. Banks have until
March 2017 to access
TLTRO II funding and take up in later auctions could vary.
Borrowing terms under the TLTRO II programme could be even more
favourable for
those banks that exceed their lending benchmarks, as these can
borrow at the
ECB's deposit facility rate, currently negative at -0.4%.
Northern European
banks have accessed lower volumes of TLTRO funding than Italian
and Spanish
peers. But these banks might be more capable of meeting their
lending benchmarks
because they operate in more highly rated countries where asset
quality is
generally healthier. If banks in these countries identify
attractive new lending
opportunities, they could be among the first to benefit from the
ability to
borrow from the ECB at negative rates, which would support
profitability because
competition for good business is fierce.
Total ECB TLTRO II allotments were EUR399.3bn, but net new
liquidity released
into the market was a far lower EUR32bn because eurozone banks
took advantage to
refinance EUR368bn of more expensive TLTRO funding drawn down in
prior years.
The largest net takers were Spain's BBVA (EUR10bn), Unicredit
(EUR8.4bn) and
Intesa Sanpaolo (EUR8bn), according to figures reported by the
media and the
banks.
Brexit-related financial market volatility and the possibility
of a significant
economic adjustment in the UK are key downside risks for the
eurozone economy
and if credit demand slows, so might eurozone banks' take up of
future TLTRO
funding. However, as credit spreads widen for certain banks,
their appetite for
cheap funding might remain strong.
