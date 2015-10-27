(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Close
Brothers Group's
(CBG) and its wholly owned banking subsidiary Close Brothers
Limited's (CBL)
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with Stable
Outlooks. Their
Viability Ratings (VRs) have been affirmed at 'a'. A full list
of rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
CBG's and CBL's IDRs reflect the group's resilient business
model, which is
based on secured lending, short maturity loans, small ticket
size and a longer
maturity profile of funding compared to lending. As a result of
this strategy,
the group has been able to mitigate the higher risk nature of
the bank's SME
loan book and report a track record of strong performance
through the cycle.
CBG (the group's parent holding company) runs several businesses
out of separate
subsidiaries, of which the largest by assets and earnings is the
banking one,
CBL. Other group subsidiaries operate in asset management and
securities trading
but are smaller in importance in terms of capital usage and
profit generation.
However, they are cash generative, and in Fitch's opinion, do
not pose
significant additional risk to the group. The group's securities
business,
Winterflood Securities Limited, is a leader in market marking
FTSE and AIM
listed stocks (by number of UK stocks covered) and has been
consistently
profitable over the years. Asset management, undertaken through
Close Asset
Management Holdings Limited, had GBP10.8bn of total client
assets in FYE15.
After undergoing a complete restructuring, it has reported a
third year of
profits and is undergoing a gradual and measured expansion.
CBL and CBG's ratings are aligned given the absence of double
leverage at CBG,
and the high fungibility of capital and liquidity between the
parent and the
bank.
CBL provides asset, insurance premium, invoice, motor and
property finance and
benefits from the high margins available in these segments.
Business origination
is largely through brokers in premium finance, motor dealers in
motor finance,
but also through own branches (around 50 across the UK) in other
segments. CBL's
track record is strong and risk is mitigated by the secured
nature of lending,
management's expertise and generally conservative underwriting
standards and
controls. Some risk could stem from the fast loan book growth
over the past five
years (8.5% in the year to end-July 2015, FYE15), although CBL's
business model
implies growing counter-cyclically, to benefit during periods of
low credit
supply in the market. We expect growth rates to moderate as
competition among
lenders returns.
Asset quality at the bank has continued to improve since its
deterioration
during the crisis (FYE15: impaired loans/ gross loans at 3% at
Group level;
peaked at 11.4% at FYE09) thanks to the favourable operating
environment in the
UK, completions and sale of property loans extended before
January 2009 and
write-offs in the property and asset finance books. Loan
impairment charges
(LICs) reduced to 0.8% of average loans in FY15 (FY14: 0.9%),
which compares
with an average loss rate over the past 25 years of 1.5%. Credit
losses are
compensated by strong margins, and LICs only consumed 16% of
pre-impairment
profit in FY15. We believe reserve coverage of impaired loans is
adequate at
around 35% given the secured nature of lending, while the
unreserved part
accounts for a low proportion of Fitch Core Capital at Group
level (FYE15: 12%).
The bank's business model also benefits from maintaining a
strong liquidity
buffer, comprising GBP1.1bn of Bank of England reserves and
gilts (13.3% of
total assets) at FYE15, which Fitch believes it needs to
maintain given the low
proportion of deposits that it can consider core, and also to
deal with any
loan, particularly in the property sector, which begins to repay
later than
expected. The bank has access to the Bank of England contingency
liquidity
facilities and has also accessed the government's Funding For
Lending Scheme
during the year. The bank's funding is reasonably diversified
comprising retail
deposits (sourced online), corporate deposits, secured and
unsecured debt and
bank facilities. The average maturity of term funding is longer
than that of
lending (FYE15: weighted average of 31 and 14 months,
respectively).
Capitalisation is adequate for CBG's credit profile with a fully
loaded Basel
III ratio of 13.7% at FYE15 and leverage is very low with a
reported leverage
ratio of 10.2%. Capital is supported by strong internal capital
generation. CBL
has historically kept its core Tier 1 ratio at around 11%,
upstreaming the
excess to the group.
Senior unsecured debt is issued through CBG and through an
issuing vehicle Close
Brothers Finance Plc. Debt issued through Close Brothers Finance
Plc is
guaranteed by CBL.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch does not rely on the possibility of extraordinary support
being made
available to the group by the UK government in its ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Negative pressure on CBL's and CBG's ratings could arise if
management increases
its risk appetite, which could be in the form of aggressive
lending growth in
relatively new niches, reducing the gap between funding and loan
maturity or
continuing strong loan growth despite increases in competition,
which may imply
lower margins. The ratings would also be sensitive to weakening
capitalisation,
deterioration in asset quality and/or a weaker funding and
liquidity position.
Upside potential is limited given the relatively higher risk,
albeit
well-managed, businesses, in which it is involved.
CBG and CBL's ratings are broadly sensitive to the same factors.
However, for
CBG the continued absence of double leverage is also a key
rating consideration.
Senior debt ratings are sensitive to the same considerations
above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch does not expect any changes to the Support Rating and
Support Rating
Floor given the low systemic importance of the group as well of
the legislation
in place which would enable the institution to be bailed in, in
case of need.
The rating actions are as follows:
Close Brothers Group plc
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
GBP200m senior unsecured debt, XS0486241382, affirmed at 'A'
Close Brothers Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Close Brothers Finance plc
Senior unsecured EMTN programme ratings, guaranteed by CBL,
affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
GBP300m senior unsecured debt, XS1080948265, guaranteed by CBL,
affirmed at 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc Ellsmore
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1438
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
