(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 27 (Fitch) The removal of the cap
on Chinese banks'
deposit rates reinforces the authorities' commitment towards
financial reform,
but will have no meaningful impact on deposit rates in the near
term, says Fitch
Ratings. The bigger impact on net interest margins will come
from the sixth
consecutive 25bp rate cut since November 2014 - also announced
Friday by the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) - while reductions in the reserve
requirement
ratio can only partially mitigate profitability pressures.
The deposit cap removal is unlikely to have a significant effect
on banks'
deposit pricing strategies because the banks already offer rates
below the
previous cap of 1.5x on the benchmark deposit rate. Most banks
offer rates at
1.1x-1.2x, and few are offering in excess of 1.3x. The pricing
is on average
1.4x the benchmark deposit rate across different tenors, even
for
large-denomination negotiable certificates of deposits
introduced in June 2015
(which are not subject to any pricing restrictions).
The deposit cap removal signals full interest-rate
liberalisation, but we
believe Chinese banks will remain highly influenced by policy
directives - and
may still be subject to regulatory guidance over deposit
pricing, when required,
to avoid excessive competition. The PBOC says it will continue
to publish
benchmark lending and deposit rates for some time, to serve as a
reference point
to market participants. The banks are still likely to set their
interest rates
against the PBOC benchmark rates in the near term.
Net interest margin (NIM) pressures are intensifying for Chinese
banks as the
series of rate cuts takes its toll. The one-year lending rate
has fallen 165bp
to 4.35% since the easing began. The potential margin squeeze
for the sector
could be significant and will continue to filter through into
2016 as loans are
repriced, some with a longer lag time. With nearly
three-quarters of operating
income driven by net interest income, this would heap further
pressure on the
sector's profitability, which is already under stress from
weakening asset
quality and suppressed revenue growth as the economy slows.
Muted profit growth,
or even profit declines, would not be a surprise in light of the
overall
macroeconomic outlook.
The PBOC also lowered the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by
50bp to 17.5% for
the big banks. It is now 4pp off from the peak. This could help
mitigate NIM
contraction and ease some pressure on the banks, but is unlikely
to reverse the
subdued earnings trends in the short term, even with further RRR
cuts. Fitch
estimates every 50bp reduction in RRR releases around CNY670bn
of liquidity, but
the earnings boost to banks is less than 1% on average.
Greater financial liberalisation is a positive market
development, but we hold
to our view that Chinese banks may still be bounded by
regulatory guidance, and
the banks may be called upon to support the economy when
required. The
authorities have cut rates, reduced RRRs, and removed the 75%
statutory limit on
loan/deposit ratios in part to help boost economic growth. A
return to
broad-based, rapid lending growth would be credit negative for
the banks, in
light of the highly leveraged system, though another major
credit boom seems
less likely - given the capitalisation pressures facing the
banks.
