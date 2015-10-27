(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Korea-based SK
Telecom Co., Ltd.'s (SKT) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and its senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The
agency has also
upgraded wholly owned subsidiary SK Broadband Co., Ltd.'s (SKB)
Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs and senior unsecured rating to
'A-' from
'BBB+'. The Outlook on both companies' IDRs is Stable.
We have equalised SKB's ratings with SKT's given evidence of
strengthening
operational and strategic linkages between two entities,
following SKT's
acquisition of minorities' 49.4% stake in SKB in April 2015.
SKT's rating and
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the company's
financial profile will
remain commensurate with the current rating level over the next
12 to 18 months
as market competition remains stable and capex remains moderate.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Operating Performance: Fitch expects SKT's profitability
to improve in
the short term with the benefit of lower marketing costs and
rising average
revenue per user (ARPU). With the Handset Distribution Act in
October 2014,
Fitch believes marketing spending will remain low in the near
term, which should
lead to stable operating performance. For 2015, we expect SKT's
marketing cost
to be about 25% of total revenue (FY14: 32.5 %). However,
one-off costs related
to early retirement of staff will limit the upside in EBIT
margin in 2015.
Easing Competition: Fitch believes that the regulator's scrutiny
of the market
will prevent a price war and continue to keep wireless
competition in check in
the near term. Implementation of the Handset Distribution Act,
which seeks to
make operators' subsidy practices more transparent,
substantially lowered price
competition between major telecom operators. We expect mobile
number porting to
stay at a lower level after it decreased by 40% from July 2014
to July 2015.
Data Usage Increases: We expect wireless data traffic volume to
continue to
increase, helping ARPU. With premium tariff plans that include
more data
becoming more popular, we expect ARPU to grow modestly in the
near term.
However, removal of subscription fees and the rising number of
users who take up
price-discount plans will constrain the rise in ARPU. SKT has
around 17.9
million LTE users (62.6% of total subscribers as at end-1H15)
and the monthly
data usage per LTE user increased 26% yoy to 3.3GB in 2Q15.
Leverage Increases Marginally: Fitch expects SKT's FFO-adjusted
net leverage to
remain at around 1.3-1.4x in the short term (2014: 1.35x). The
one-off cash
outflows for buying out the minorities in SKB and paying the
early-retirement
benefit are likely to result in slightly higher leverage ratio
in 2015 compared
with 2014, despite improved operating performance. However,
leverage may improve
in 2016 with positive FCF as a result of lower marketing costs
and moderate
capex.
SKB Equalised with SKT: We assess the relationship between SKB
and its parent
SKT to be close enough to align the ratings, under Fitch's
Parent and Subsidiary
Linkage criteria. SKB's fixed-line operation is of great
importance to SKT's
market position, particularly with respect to its ability to
compete with other
integrated operators, such as KT Corporation (A-/Stable) and LG
Uplus
Corporation. In addition, SKT would face reputational risk
should SKB fail.
Therefore, Fitch believes that SKT is highly likely to provide
financial
assistance to SKB if required.
SKB's Profitability under Pressure: SKB's margin is unlikely to
improve in the
short term due to continued decrease in fixed-line ARPU and
increase in
marketing costs for the internet protocol television (IPTV) and
media
businesses. Revenue should continue to rise as growth in the B2B
and IPTV
businesses offset the decline in the fixed-line business. Fitch
expects
marketing expenses for the IPTV and B2B segments to increase as
competition
intensifies. We expect the company to focus on volume expansion
via sales of
bundle packages at the expense of margin improvement.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the companies
include the
following:
SKT (Based on consolidated financials)
- Revenue in 2015 to remain broadly the same as that in 2014
- EBIT margin to improve slightly due to lower marketing costs
- Capex to remain at around KRW3.1trn (cash basis) in 2015
(2014: KRW3.14trn)
- Free cash flow to be negative in 2015 and then turn positive
in 2016.
SKB
- Revenue to increase in the low single digits in 2015
- EBIT margin to decline due to increase in marketing and
content costs
- Capex to remain at around KRW600bn in 2015 (2014: KRW600bn)
- Negative free cash flow to continue in the near term
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SKT
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Deterioration in the operating environment resulting in
operating EBITDAR
margin sustained below 25% (2014: 27.7%)
- FFO-adjusted net leverage of over 1.75x on a sustained basis
(2014: 1.35x)
- Negative pre-dividend free cash flow on a sustained basis
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- Improvement in the operating environment resulting in
operating EBITDAR
margins above 35%
- FFO-adjusted net leverage of below 1.25x on a sustained basis
- Positive pre-dividend free cash flow on a sustained basis
SKB
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- An indication of weaker ties or a negative rating action on
SKT
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- A positive rating action on SKT
LIQUIDITY
Weakening Liquidity: Fitch expects SKT's liquidity to remain
adequate,
supported by its ready access to capital markets when it needs
external
financing and credit lines of around KRW500bn. SKT's liquidity
has deteriorated
since 2014 due to increased working capital needs. The company's
total cash and
cash equivalents was KRW1.1trn as at end-June 2015 (end-1H14:
KRW1.7trn), which
fell short of short-term obligations of KRW1.5trn.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul
Secondary Analyst
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
Head of TMT, Asia-Pacific
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992892
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.