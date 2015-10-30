(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Structured Finance
Chart of the
Month - October 2015
here
SYDNEY, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that growth in
Australia's property prices has not been uniform across all
regions. In
particular, the 14 regions in Sydney have experienced prolonged
growth, with
only one region experiencing a single quarterly price decline
since September
2012. This is in contrast with the rest of Australia, where
prices have been
stable.
Fitch analyses changes in property prices based on regions, as
it highlights
where borrowers may experience a downturn in the housing market,
which could
lead to deterioration in mortgage performance.
The current rate of increase in property prices is similar to
that of the
2001-2003 boom, but growth is less widespread. In the 2001-2003
boom, by number
of regions, an average 95% of Australia experienced property
price growth
compared with 60% during the current boom.
Fitch's ratings of Australian RMBS and covered bonds factor in
property price
movements, with Fitch applying a 50% credit to property price
increases while
taking into account 100% of any property price decrease. A
market-value decline
of between 56.6% to 62.3% is applied to properties in Sydney, in
a 'AAAsf'
stress scenario, to capture any extreme movements in property
prices.
The full report, which is part of Fitch's "Asia-Pacific
Structured Finance Chart
of the Month" series that highlights topical issues in the
region, can be found
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking in the link in this media
release.
Contacts:
Hai Duong Le
Associate Director
+612 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street,
Sydney, NSW 2000
James Zanesi
Director
Structured Finance
+612 8256 0306
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
