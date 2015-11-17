(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
(SMFG) and its
subsidiary banks to 'A' from 'A-', reflecting the upgrade of the
banking group's
Viability Rating (VR) to 'a' from 'a-'.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
Ltd. (BTMU) and
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB), the two
main banking
subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG). The
agency also
affirmed the ratings of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG) and
the ratings on
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB). The ratings of
MUFG's consumer
finance subsidiary, ACOM CO., LTD (ACOM), have also been
affirmed. The Rating
Outlooks are Stable for all entities.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of the major
Japanese banking
groups.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY RATINGS
The Viability Ratings (VRs) reflect the four banking groups'
respective strong
or very sound domestic franchises, solid liquidity profiles in
yen, sound asset
quality and adequate capital positions - the latter has been
bolstered by the
improvement in equity markets in the past 30 months, and Fitch
expects it to
continue improving through consistent retained earnings. That
said,
profitability remains modest in the sustained low interest-rate
environment.
The upgrade in SMFG's VR reflects the consistent outperformance
(relative to the
other major banks) in profitability and enhanced resilience
against key market
risks, specifically its reduction of Japanese government bond
(JGBs) exposures
and the shorter duration of its JGB holdings. SMFG's CET 1 ratio
reached 12.1%
on a fully loaded basis and 9.8%, excluding unrealized gains
from
available-for-sale securities, at end-September 2015, which is
comparable to
that at MUFG (12.0% and 10.0% respectively), which has a similar
risk appetite
and earnings mix.
Nevertheless, market risks stemming mainly from the four banking
groups'
substantial investment portfolios could give rise to some
volatility in their
earnings and capitalisation, although Fitch believes the banks
have reduced
their investment holdings and will continue to trim them.
Fitch expects the banks' core domestic banking profits to
improve slightly, but
remain stable in the short to medium term, given still-weak
demand from the
corporate sector and the low interest-rate environment. The
banks' performances
in recent years have benefited from market-related income (such
as equity gains
and the sale of financial products) and decreases in credit
costs. They have
also diversified their sources of earnings.
Growth in the banks' overseas operations has become more
significant as they
seek to reduce reliance on domestic operations and boost
profitability. Fitch
expects the banks to continue expanding abroad, but they likely
at a pace no
faster than in previous years, so profitability is not likely to
improve
significantly. Their offshore net interest margins (NIM) remain
modest, at an
average of less than 2% for the financial year ended March 2015
(FYE15).
Meanwhile, a stable, yet challenging domestic operating
environment, will help
the banks hold down potential credit risks.
IDRS, SENIOR DEBTS, SRS AND SRFS
The Long-Term IDRs of all banks, except MHFG, MHBK and MHTB, are
driven by the
banks' respective VRs. MHFG group's Long-Term IDRs are based on
sovereign
support, and are at the banks' Support Rating Floors (SRFs). The
ratings on the
senior debt are based on the banks' IDRs.
The Support Ratings (SRs) and SRFs of all the major banks
reflect Fitch's view
that, as systematically important banks in Japan, they would be
most likely to
receive government support in case of need. Fitch believes that
the prospects of
support for systemically important financial institutions in
Japan have not
deteriorated, even though there is a global trend towards
reducing the extent of
sovereign support for banks.
SUBORDINATED DEBTS AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Preferred securities issued by subsidiaries of MUFG, MHFG and
SMFG are rated
four notches below the respective parents' VRs - two notches for
loss severity
and two notches for non-performance risk due to the constraint
of coupon
suspension - in line with Fitch's criteria on performing
instruments.
For subordinated debt issued under Basel II (B2T2) or Basel III
(B3T2), the
anchor rating - which best reflects non-performance risk - is
the higher of the
VR or support-driven Long-Term IDR. This is because, Fitch
believes that support
can be factored into such instrument ratings - under Japan's
Deposit Insurance
Law, the government can pre-emptively provide financial
assistance to a solvent
bank holding company, when a serious systemic disruption is
anticipated.
BTMU's B2T2 bonds are rated one notch (for loss severity) below
its VR.
Meanwhile, B3T2 instruments issued by SMFG and MHFG's subsidiary
are notched
twice from the respective VRs to reflect the prospect of the
full and permanent
write-down of the securities upon reaching the point of
non-viability, resulting
in additional loss severity
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited
(SMBCE) are in
line with the ratings of its 100% parent, SMBC, given its role
as the European
operational arm of SMBC.
The Long-Term IDRs of ACOM were affirmed following the
affirmation of the
Long-Term IDRs of subsidiary banks of MUFG, a 40% shareholder of
ACOM. ACOM, one
of the leading providers of consumer financial services in
Japan, is viewed as a
strategically important subsidiary within the group, and its
rating is notched
down one level from that of the subsidiary banks of MUFG.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VIABILITY RATINGS
The potential for a VR upgrade is limited for MUFG's
subsidiaries, BTMU and
MUTB, as well as SMFG and its subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation
(SMBC), in light of the ratings' proximity to the Japanese
sovereign's IDRs
(A/Stable). For the same reasons, their VRs could be downgraded
were the
sovereign to also be downgraded.
For MHFG and its subsidiaries, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (MHBK) and
Mizuho Trust &
Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and SMTB, positive rating action would
be aided by a
sustained improvement in the wider domestic real economy,
including sound growth
in demand for capex/investment. Fitch views MHFG's recent
capital improvement as
positive, but it is broadly in line with prior expectations when
its VR was last
upgraded in 2013, and thus the agency is looking for further and
sustained
improvement if the VR is to be upgraded again, given uncertainty
about risks
inherent to the operating environment.
Negative rating action on all the banks' VRs is currently not
envisaged due to
their stable asset quality and adequate capital buffers.
However, the VRs may be
negatively affected if sudden and unexpected deterioration in
the operating
environment - such as due to uncertainty or failure of Abenomics
- adversely
impacts the banks' financial profiles. Downward pressure may
also result from an
unexpected substantial increase in risk appetite (without a
corresponding
increase in risk buffers) or an increase in exposure to
equities, leading to
potentially higher volatility in earnings and capital. A
significant acquisition
- although not expected - could also lead to a change in the
banks' ratings.
IDRS, SENIOR DEBTS, SRS AND SRFS
The IDRs of BTMU and MUTB are driven by their VRs and any change
in the VRs
could result in a change to their IDRs and the ratings of
outstanding senior
debts.
The IDRs of SMFG and SMBC are also driven by their VRs and any
change in the VRs
could result in a change to their IDRs and the ratings of
outstanding senior
debts.
Currently, the VRs of MHFG, MHBK and MHTB are one notch below
their 'A-' IDRs.
Therefore, the upgrade in the VRs of the group would not lead to
an upgrade of
their IDRs unless it is by more than two notches. Any downgrade
of the VRs of
MHFG and its subsidiaries would not immediately affect their
IDRs, since their
IDRs are at the SRFs.
An upgrade of the IDRs of SMTB would follow an upgrade of its
VR. However, a
downgrade in the VR would not necessarily affect the IDRs, which
are aligned
with the SRFs. Any negative action on the IDRs would likely be a
reflection of
negative action on the sovereign ratings.
The banks' '1' SRs and 'A-' SRFs has been maintained, even after
the downgrade
of the sovereign's ratings to 'A' from 'A+', based on Fitch's
belief that the
government's propensity to support the major banks, if
necessary, remains
intact. However, the Outlook on the banks' IDRs would be driven
by the Outlook
on the sovereign ratings. Further downgrade of the sovereign's
IDRs to below 'A'
would lead to a review of the SRs and SRFs of all banks.
SUBORDINATED DEBTS AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
A downgrade of BTMU's VR would lead to a downgrade of the rating
on its B2T2
instruments. Also, a downgrade of SMFG's VR would lead to a
downgrade of the
ratings on its B3T2 instruments as its IDR of 'A' is underpinned
by an 'a' VR.
For MHFG's subsidiaries, a downgrade of their VRs would not
affect the ratings
of their B3T2 instruments as their IDRs would then be
underpinned by the 'A-'
SRFs.
Meanwhile, substantial changes in the resolution framework that
increase the
chances of loss-absorption being triggered, or changes in
assessment of the
banks' systemic importance that reduce the likelihood of
pre-emptive support
would lead Fitch to review the anchor rating of the subordinated
debts.
Nevertheless, Fitch believes such changes will be unlikely in
the foreseeable
future.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Any change in the rating of SMBC would lead to a corresponding
change in the
ratings of SMBCE.
Any change in the notching approach for ACOM's rating would
likely be driven by
changes in MUFG's ability or propensity to support ACOM,
including due to
changes in ownership or ACOM's strategic importance to the
group.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Entities under MHFG
MHFG:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- B3T2 affirmed at 'BBB'
MHBK:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
MHTB:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Mizuho Capital Investment (USD) 1 Limited
-Preferred securities affirmed at 'BB'
Mizuho Financial Group (Cayman) 3 Limited
- B3T2 affirmed at 'BBB'
Entities under SMFG
SMFG:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs upgraded to 'A'
from 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'a' from 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- B3T2 upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
SMBC:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs upgraded to 'A'
from 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'a' from 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
SMBCE:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'A' from 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
SMFG Preferred Capital GBP 1 Limited, SMFG Preferred Capital USD
1 Limited:
- Preferred securities upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Entities under MUFG
BTMU:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
- B2T2 affirmed at 'A-'
MUTB:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
MUFG Capital Finance 1 Limited, MUFG Capital Finance 2 Limited,
MUFG Capital
Finance 4 Limited and MUFG Capital Finance 5 Limited:
- Preferred securities affirmed at 'BBB-'
ACOM:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Entity under Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group
SMTB:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Naoki Morimura
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015)
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=994204
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
