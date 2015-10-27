(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) The Swiss government's new capital
requirements,
announced on 21 October 2015, confirm that Swiss legislators and
regulators are
keen to minimise the 'too big to fail' (TBTF) risks posed by the
country's two
global systemically important banks (GSIB), says Fitch Ratings.
Credit Suisse
Group and UBS Group have had to follow increasingly stringent
capital rules
since 2012 when Swiss TBTF rules were first introduced.
The latest announcements set the bar even higher and come ahead
of global
minimum total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) standards, which
are set to be
finalised for the G20 summit next month. Switzerland is the
first country to
spell out minimum TLAC requirements: Credit Suisse and UBS will
have to hold
TLAC equivalent to at least 28.6% of risk-weighted assets (RWA)
and 10% of total
leverage exposure (a measure of unweighted on- and off-balance
sheet exposures)
by end-2019. The new requirements are tough compared to the
Financial Stability
Board's proposals.
TLAC comprises both going and gone concern capital. Ensuring
GSIBs hold
sufficient TLAC is particularly important because regulators
want to make sure
they have enough loss-absorbing and recapitalisation capacity to
ensure they can
continue to provide critical functions after resolution without
using
tax-payers' money. Under the new rules, minimum levels of gone
concern capital
will have to match minimum going concern capital requirements.
The leverage ratio requirement has increased to 5% by end-2019.
Of this, at
least 3.5% must comprise higher quality common equity tier 1
(CET1) capital and
up to 1.5% of high-trigger additional tier 1 (AT1) instruments.
The 5% ratio is
in line with leverage requirements for US bank holding companies
but two
percentage points higher than Basel III's minimum. Capital ratio
requirements on
risk-weighted assets (RWA) have also increased. The minimum CET1
component for
the two GSIBs remains at 10% of RWA, but the new rules will
require more and
higher quality additional capital - at least 4.3% in
high-trigger AT1
instruments, bringing the total regulatory capital requirement
up to 14.3% of
RWAs.
Switzerland is the first country to formalise TLAC requirements.
We expect that
once all the components, such as combined buffer requirements
are considered,
G-SIBs around the world will need to hold similar amounts of
TLAC. Even if
regulatory requirements are lower in some countries, investors
are likely to set
their benchmarks at the higher end of the spectrum. Swiss TBTF
legislation
includes incentives to create group structures that facilitate
resolution, so
that if Credit Suisse and UBS improve their resolvability, they
could benefit
from reductions of minimum capital requirements.
Both Credit Suisse and UBS have already issued large volumes of
loss-absorbing
contingent capital instruments. Existing instruments that will
not be eligible
as going concern capital under the new rules can be
grandfathered until end-2019
or their call date.
UBS stated last week that it intends to use the four-year period
to fully
implement the new requirements. It reported a strong
fully-loaded 14.4% CET1
ratio and a 3.6% fully-loaded Basel III Tier 1 leverage ratio at
end-1H15.
Credit Suisse announced plans last week to issue CHF6bn common
equity by the end
of this year, plus a potential CHF2-4bn to come in 2017 from an
IPO of its Swiss
bank. Following the capital increase, management expects the pro
forma end-2015
fully-loaded Basel III Tier 1 leverage ratio to reach 4.7%.
