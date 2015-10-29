(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Russian food retailer
Lenta Ltd's recently completed secondary public offering (SPO)
is credit
positive for its operating subsidiary, Lenta LLC (Lenta;
BB-/Positive Outlook),
which will receive the proceeds to fund expansion in 2016.
However, the transaction will not immediately impact Lenta's
ratings as a
potential upgrade is conditional, among other factors, on the
successful
execution of its expansion plan without significant margin
sacrifices. Currently
Lenta's ratings remain constrained by its small scale
(sixth-largest food
retailer in Russia) and limited diversification outside its core
hypermarket
format.
On 21 October 2015, Lenta Ltd. placed new shares (4.3% of
increased equity
capital), raising USD150m gross proceeds. In addition, the
European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) sold Lenta Ltd's shares
for USD125m
reducing its stake in the company to 7.4%. This is the company's
second SPO this
year, after raising USD225m in March 2015. In both cases,
proceeds are streamed
down to Lenta LLC, primarily in the form of equity, to fund
acceleration in new
store roll-outs in 2015-2016.
The transaction is positive for Lenta's credit profile as it
will enable the
company to speed up its store network expansion without
increasing leverage, and
gain market share from traditional and small modern retailers
hit by the current
tough operating environment in Russia. In addition, raising new
equity amid a
difficult economic backdrop evidences the group's good access to
a variety of
funding sources and management's commitment to maintain a stable
capital
structure reflected in solid interest cover metrics.
Despite increased guidance for new store openings for 2015-16,
Fitch expects
Lenta's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage to
decrease to around 3.5x
in 2015 (2014: 3.9x) due to fresh equity injections and growth
in EBITDA,
balanced by higher capex and working capital investments.
Further deleveraging
to around 3.0x in 2016-2018 will be supported by growing
operating cash flows
and maintenance of a negative working capital position. The
company's current
and expected FFO adjusted leverage metrics are strong relative
to the 5.0x 'BB'
rating category median for the sector. This supports the
Positive Outlook on
Lenta's rating.
Contact:
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Anna Zhdanova, CFA
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.