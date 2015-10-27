(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) The tentative agreement, Monday, to
suspend the
federal government debt limit until March 2017 as part of a
"Bipartisan Budget
Act of 2015" is consistent with Fitch Ratings' view that an
agreement will be
reached to deal with the US debt limit before the Treasury
exhausts
extraordinary measures. Nevertheless, tail risks that the
political impasse
persists cannot be completely excluded.
In a letter to Congress this month, Treasury secretary Jacob Lew
estimated that
extraordinary measures that allow the Treasury to fund the
government even after
the debt limit is reached will be exhausted no later than
Tuesday, November 3.
This would leave the Treasury with just a USD30bn cash reserve,
"an amount far
short of net expenditures on certain days." The Bipartisan
Policy Centre has
estimated that, if the debt limit is not suspended or raised,
the Treasury will
be unable to meet all its financial obligations at some point
between 10
November and 16 November.
The tentative fiscal deal outlined in a discussion draft for a
bill in the House
of Representatives to provide a bipartisan budget agreement
includes proposals
to suspend the debt limit until 15 March 2017, raise expenditure
caps by USD50bn
in FY16 and USD30bn in FY17 relative to the 2011 budget control
act, split
between defence and non-defence spending, and introduce some
minor reforms to
mandatory spending. It still needs to be approved by the House
of
Representatives and the Senate, and the President. Political
dynamics suggest
that an agreement is now likely.
Nevertheless, it is useful to outline how Fitch may react to a
failure to raise
or suspend the debt limit, and to the potential consequences,
including a
default on US Treasury securities, as the agency has done
previously ahead of
debt limit deadlines.
In a scenario where the federal debt limit isn't raised or
suspended in a timely
manner before the Treasury exhausts extraordinary measures and
cash reserves, we
would consider placing the US sovereign IDR and all outstanding
sovereign debt
securities on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), reflecting the
increasing risk of a
near-term default event.
In the event that the debt limit is not raised or suspended
before its
extraordinary measures and cash reserves are exhausted, the
Treasury's capacity
to meet its expenditure commitments would be subject to volatile
revenue flows.
This could result in arrears to suppliers, employees, and social
security
recipients and cuts to current spending. That would not in
itself constitute an
event of default from Fitch's perspective. It would, however,
damage perceptions
of US sovereign creditworthiness and, if payment delays were
extensive on
non-prioritised obligations, signal that the US government was
in financial
distress, with negative rating implications. It would also have
a detrimental
effect on the economy.
The Treasury has said that it does not have clear legal
authority to prioritize
debt over other mandatory expenditure payments and that to
"prioritize principal
and interest while missing payments on other obligations" is "an
unacceptable
outcome."
Fitch would only recognise a sovereign default event if the
government failed to
honour interest and/or principal payments on the due date of US
Treasuries. The
first such payment date that it faces after 3 November is
interest payments of
USD30.4bn on 16 November. In this scenario, Fitch would lower
the US sovereign
IDR to 'Restricted Default (RD)' until the default event was
cured.
Once cured, the US sovereign IDR would be raised to a level
reflecting our
assessment of its creditworthiness. This would reflect the scale
and duration of
the default, the perceived risk of a similar episode occurring
in the future,
the likely impact on the US sovereign's cost of funding and cost
of capital for
the economy as a whole, and the implications for long-term
growth.
Contact:
Charles Seville
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+1 212 908 0277
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Ed Parker
Managing Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
United States of America
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.