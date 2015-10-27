(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) on Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) and the
'A+' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings on MCY's subsidiaries.
Additionally, Fitch has
affirmed the 'A' IDR on MCY's subsidiary, Mercury Casualty Co.,
and 'A' rating
on Mercury Casualty's secured bank debt. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects MCY's very strong capitalization, low
financial
leverage and significant interest coverage, improvement in
underwriting results
in the first nine months of 2014 and solid competitive position
in California.
Partially offsetting these positives are the concentration risks
arising from
the company's product and geographic focuses as well as the
execution risk
associated with its efforts to diversify geographically.
MCY's market position and size/scale are characterized as
'Medium' by Fitch. MCY
is the fourth-largest writer of personal automobile insurance in
California
(direct written premium at year-end 2014); however, this
provides the company
with a competitive advantage. Roughly 78% of MCY's premiums are
generated in
California, and 81% of premiums are derived from personal auto
insurance. Fitch
believes that MCY's strong relationship with its independent
agent network in
California is a key factor supporting its solid competitive
position.
At June 30, 2015, MCY's shareholders' equity declined by 1.5% to
approximately
$1.85 billion. MCY uses a reasonable amount of statutory net
leverage for a
personal lines writer, averaging approximately 3.4x net written
premium and
liabilities-to-surplus from 2010-2014. The capitalization of MCY
is considered
'Strong' as measured by Fitch's Prism capital model.
Fitch maintains narrower than traditional notching between MCY's
IFS and holding
company senior debt ratings due to the company's consistently
low debt-to-total
capital ratios and very strong interest coverage. MCY's
debt-to-total capital
ratio of 13.9% at June 30, 2015 remains below the level of peer
companies and
within Fitch's guidelines for narrow notching.
Narrow notching is further supported by the significant levels
of interest
coverage that MCY continues to maintain. Annualized operating
earnings-based
interest coverage continues to be very strong at 56x at June 30,
2015, well in
excess of that estimated to support MCY's ratings. MCY maintains
financial
flexibility with positive cash flow from operations and ample
insurance
subsidiary dividend capacity for a relatively modest amount of
financial
leverage and limited near-term liquidity needs.
MCY's underwriting results have improved, reporting a 98.8%
combined ratio at
June 30, 2015 versus 96.3% for the same period in 2014.
Six-month 2015 results
were affected by $10 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses, up
from $6 million
in the prior year. The company's accident year combined ratio
excluding
catastrophe losses deteriorated to 98.1% through six months
2015, from 96.4% in
the prior year, demonstrating modest weakening in underlying
results relative to
the prior year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
sustainable
improvement in underwriting profitability on an absolute basis
and relative to
peers, with an average combined ratio under 95%; and further
evolution of MCY's
operating profile that includes broader premium scale and
geographic
diversification, coupled with consistent profitability and book
value growth.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
a sustained
deterioration in underwriting profitability with an average
combined ratio over
103%; a significant increase in statutory net leverage to over
4.0x; and
deterioration in Mercury General's capitalization as measured by
Fitch's Prism
capital model below a score of 'Strong'.
Further material increases in MCY's consolidated debt-to-capital
ratio or a
material decline in the company's interest coverage ratio could
lead to Fitch
expanding the notching between the IFS and debt ratings,
resulting in a
one-notch downgrade to the senior debt ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Mercury General Corp.
--IDR at 'A'.
Mercury Casualty Co.
--IDR at 'A';
--Senior secured bank debt ($120 million due 2017) at 'A'.
Mercury Casualty Co.
Mercury Insurance Co.
Mercury Insurance Co. of Georgia
Mercury Insurance Co. of Illinois
Mercury Insurance Co. of Florida
Mercury Indemnity Co. of Georgia
Mercury Indemnity Co. of America
Mercury National Insurance Co.
California Automobile Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Fitch, Inc.
70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Committee Chairperson
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA, FLMI
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992962
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
