(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 28 (Fitch) National Australia Bank (NAB;
AA-/Stable) remains on
track to strengthen its balance sheet and refocus its strategy
on its core
businesses in Australia and New Zealand, says Fitch Ratings.
Today's announced sale of 80% of its life insurance business to
Nippon Life
(A/Stable) and continued progress on its exit from the UK will
strengthen the
bank's position in its home markets, supporting financial
metrics and,
ultimately, its current ratings. Fitch expects NAB's financial
profile to move
towards those of its domestic peers once it has exited all of
its non-core
businesses.
In addition to the sale of the majority of its life insurance
business, NAB has
announced its intention to demerge CYBG Plc, the newly created
holding company
of its UK subsidiary, Clydesdale Bank PLC (A/Rating Watch
Negative/bbb+). This
will be done through an initial public offering in February
2016. NAB's
pro-forma common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 30 September 2015
(FYE15) was
9.4% after taking into account these actions, as well as
factoring in higher
average mortgage-risk weights, which come into force on 1 July
2016.
NAB also said today that net profit for FY15 increased by 20% to
AUD6.3bn. Fitch
believes that NAB's refocus on its core businesses is likely to
result in
improved profitability and asset quality. Exiting the non-core
businesses should
free up management time, allowing the group to make better use
of its strong
banking franchise in both Australia and New Zealand.
NAB expects to complete the sale of the 80% stake in the life
insurance business
in October 2016, subject to regulatory approvals. The life
insurance operations
are relatively capital intensive and have low return. As a
result, the sale
should benefit both NAB's capital position (the bank estimates
CET1 capital
would increase by 50bp) and profitability, even after an
indicative loss on sale
of AUD1.1bn.
NAB's CET1 ratio puts it in the middle among the four largest
Australian banks.
As with the other Australian banks, we expect NAB to continue to
strengthen its
capital base through retained earnings and rights issues in the
future, in part
to address potentially higher regulatory capital requirements
from Basel III.
NAB will retain full ownership of the less capital-intensive
superannuation and
investment businesses - these will be separated from the life
operations before
the sale completes. NAB also plans to invest up to AUD300m in
these businesses
over the next four years to improve cost efficiencies and cross
sales through
its bank channels.
NAB has made significant progress on exiting its UK business. As
we have noted
previously, NAB's UK banking business has negatively impacted a
number of its
metrics relative to similarly rated peers since FY08.
A successful demerger and IPO should benefit the group, in part
because
management will no longer be distracted by operations in
non-core markets. NAB
announced conduct charges of GBP465m related to its UK
operations in its FY15
results. These provisions form part of the final indemnity
charge of GBP1.7bn
announced in May 2015. CYBC PLC will make GBP120m in provision,
leaving NAB with
a GBP1.1bn CET1 deduction (equivalent to 40-50bp of CET1
capital) when the
demerger takes place. This has been fully offset by the AUD5.5bn
rights issue in
May 2015.
Contact:
Tim Roche
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, Australia, 2000
Andrea Jaehne
Director
Financial Institutions
+61 2 8256 0343
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
