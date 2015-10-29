(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hamilton
City Council's
(Hamilton) Long- and Short-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'AA-' and 'F1+', respectively. The Outlook is Stable. At the
same time, Fitch
has affirmed the long-term local-currency senior unsecured
rating of Hamilton's
outstanding notes at 'AA-'.
The rating affirmations reflect the strong institutional
framework for local and
regional councils in New Zealand, as well as Hamilton's solid
management and
administration, sound fiscal performance, positive
socio-economic profile, and
debt metrics which have improved, but remain weaker than other
highly rated
international peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
New Zealand's strong institutional framework is an important
positive rating
factor. It includes transparent reporting and financial
disclosure, strong
controls and supervision, a high level of own-source revenues
(rates), and
limited responsibilities, mainly for water and road
infrastructure.
Hamilton's management and governance are supported by clear
policy guidelines
and a rigorous planning process that includes 10-year long-term
plans and
30-year infrastructure plans, which are updated every three
years. Changes to
the management organisation and operating structure support a
well-articulated
and clear strategy, and focused on generating greater
efficiencies throughout
the council's operations.
Fitch calculated a (cash-flow based) operating margin of 29.3%
in the financial
year ending June 2015 (FY15), down from 34.7% in FY14, but well
above similarly
rated international peers. Hamilton demonstrates strong
financial management and
as a result, Fitch believes the council capable of achieving its
planned
forecasts. Based on projections in the current 10-year long-term
plan, the
operating margin should average 31.3% over the four years to
FY19 (average over
the four years to FY15: 28.4%).
Hamilton is a small and growing diversified, services-led
economy. The city's
total population rose 1.9% in 2014 to around 153,000, and GDP
increased 2.9% to
NZD7.3bn in FY15. The city is a key service hub in a large
agricultural (mainly
dairy) region, with other key economic drivers being education,
and research and
development. The city had an unemployment rate of 7.2% at FYE15
which is above
the national figure of 5.7%. However, the city is home to around
40,000 tertiary
students, who skew the unemployment figure upwards.
Hamilton's debt/current revenue ratio is high relative to that
of its
international peers, but is supported by the council's good
financial
flexibility, including predictable revenues and access to
funding from the New
Zealand Local Government Funding Authority (LGFA). Debt ratios
are improving due
to improving fiscal performance that targets on-going surpluses
and asset sales,
and a self-imposed net debt-to-revenue limit of 200% across the
long-term plan
to 2025. Fitch calculated a debt/current revenue ratio of 211%
at FYE15, down
from 230% at FYE14.
An unexpected rise in capex requirements from
higher-than-forecast growth, and
pressure to remain below the council's self-imposed target debt
ratios could
result in a capex backlog. However, Fitch believes this risk is
small given the
council's pro-active and more sustainable approach to long-term
infrastructure
planning, as evidenced by an early adoption of the 30-year
infrastructure
planning requirement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Hamilton's ratings could come under pressure if its budgetary
performance
unexpectedly deteriorated significantly, with operating margins
dropping to
below 20%. Reduced fiscal flexibility most likely from a
deteriorating economic
environment could result in an adverse development in Hamilton's
debt position.
Positive rating action would require Hamilton to generate
sustained high current
margins in excess of 25% and have a debt/current revenue ratio
below 200%. Due
to Hamilton's high relative debt levels it would need to
demonstrate a sustained
outperformance relative to less leveraged peers.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 84 00
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993065
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.