LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Italian banks' total doubtful loans
reached EUR200bn
at end-September 2015 and this continues to weigh heavily on the
sector's
profitability and management time, Fitch Ratings says. Total
sector impaired
loans, which include doubtful and "unlikely to pay" exposures,
are above
EUR320bn according to Bank of Italy data. Impaired loans
represent a high 20% of
gross loans for Fitch-rated banks. But the deceleration in the
flow of new
doubtful loans for Italian banks is likely to continue in line
with economic
recovery.
Plans to establish a "bad bank" to buy impaired loans from the
banks have been
under discussion since the beginning of the year. No official
announcement has
been made but press comment suggests that privately funded
initiatives are being
considered. In our view, shifting poorly performing loans away
from the banks
would be positive for creditors because it would improve
asset-quality
transparency and free up capital, enabling banks to fund growth.
But EU
state-aid rules have so far delayed the project and any material
state support
for the initiative is unlikely. Consequently, progress could be
slow and the
project is unlikely to have a meaningful immediate impact on
repairing Italian
bank balance sheets.
Doubtful loans, "sofferenze", are the weakest-quality exposures
as they are to
borrowers in the process of being declared bankrupt or
insolvent. The sofferenze
stock nearly doubled over 2011-end-September 2015 but new
doubtful loan
formation shows a favourable trend. Growth reached 13%
year-on-year at
end-September 2015, slowing from 18% in 2014 and 20% in 2013.
Loan quality in the sector remains poor. We assign mid-point
sub-investment
grade scores of 'bb+' or lower to the asset quality of eight of
the 14
Fitch-rated Italian banking groups. The highest score is
assigned to Credem,
'bbb+', while Monte dei Paschi scores lowest at 'b-'.
Loan loss reserves are improving at all rated banks, boosted by
regulatory
scrutiny. Loan loss cover of sofferenze reached 55% and
considering collateral,
this is in line with EU peers. But coverage of total impaired
loans is still low
and net impaired loans represent, on average, at least 100% of
Fitch Core
Capital at most rated banks. Credem is once more an outlier at
35%, as are Monte
dei Paschi, Popolare and BPVicenza, where net impairments
exceeded 175% of Fitch
Core Capital.
Additional information about Italian banks' asset quality is
available in a
special report published today and available by clicking the
link above.
