LONDON, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on MTN Group
Limited's (MTN) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to
Negative from Stable and affirmed the IDR at 'BBB'. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
The Negative Outlook reflects the risk of a significant cash
outflow due to a
substantial fine imposed on MTN's Nigerian operations, which
could increase
leverage and pressure MTN's credit metrics. These developments
in Nigeria
highlight the risk MTN is exposed to in operating in a variety
of emerging
market countries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Nigerian Fine
MTN has announced that NCC, the Nigerian telecoms regulator, has
imposed a fine
equivalent to USD5.2bn on MTN Nigeria. We understand that
management remains in
discussion with NCC as to the size and timing of the payment of
the fine. If the
fine is confirmed as initially announced by the group and is
payable in the
short term, it could result in negative rating action.
Reduced Dividends from MTN Nigeria
In MTN's 3Q15 results call, management highlighted the
difficulties the group
faces in remitting dividends from MTN Nigeria to the parent
company. This is due
to the Nigerian central bank's policy of maintaining the Naira
peg to the US
dollar, which is limiting foreign exchange liquidity. The
liquidity squeeze
arising from this has been short term. However, if there is no
evidence of an
improvement in liquidity from the Nigerian operations, it will
result in
negative rating pressure.
Emerging Market Risk Exposure
With strong growth in recent years, Nigeria now accounts for a
larger proportion
of MTN's profits. MTN Nigeria accounts for almost half of the
group's EBITDA,
and a greater proportion of its free cash flow. The fine in
Nigeria underlines
some of the wider risks associated with emerging markets from
macroeconomic
risks such as currency volatility to industry specific
regulatory developments.
Adjustments to Dividend Policy
Given MTN's strong pre-dividend FCF generation, and the
significant level of
dividends paid (ZAR20.5bn in 2014), MTN has the option to alter
its dividend
policy to reduce leverage and manage its credit profile in the
event the fine is
enforced and leads to a material cash outflow. However, a
significant reduction
in dividends would be needed to offset a loss of dividends from
Nigeria to
ensure MTN's ability to service the debt at a holding company
would be
unimpaired.
Leading Market Position in Iran
The group has a leading market position in Iran with significant
reserves that
have not been remitted due to sanctions. There could be a
significant dividend
payment from operations in Iran on resumption of normal
operations, even after
taking into account further necessary capex investment. The
timing and size of
this payment to the holding company is not clear at this stage
but could be
positive for the rating in the next 12-18 months. Nonetheless,
the restriction
further emphasises the emerging market risk the overall group is
increasingly
exposed to.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for MTN include:
- Low-single digit revenue and EBITDA CAGR from 2014-2018F.
- Capex to revenue of 21% in 2015, declining to 16% in 2018.
- Progressive dividends paid to MTN shareholders and minorities.
- Due to the significant uncertainty surrounding the Nigerian
fine, the
potential cash outflow has not been reflected in our base case,
but in our
scenario analysis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Consolidated FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably above 2.5x
(2013: 0.6x).
- If consolidated leverage approaches this threshold, net
debt/EBITDA at
material operating subsidiaries (most notably Nigeria)
approaching the group
average would put pressure on the rating.
- Pressure on operating cash flow in MTN's key markets driven by
increased
regulatory and competitive pressures or increased capital
expenditure.
- Expectations of a reduction in dividends received from the
operating
subsidiaries that would lead to an increase of leverage of the
South Africa
operations (including the parent company). On an unconsolidated
basis and using
Fitch's estimate of dividends received from these OpCos, net
debt / EBITDA plus
dividends for South Africa including the parent company over
2.5x (2013:
estimated at 0.5x) would put pressure on the ratings.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- The Outlook could be revised to Stable if MTN can manage its
financial profile
so that credit metrics stay firmly within the guidelines
outlined above, and if
the operating and regulatory environment in key markets remains
stable and the
situation in Nigeria improves.
- An upgrade is unlikely in the short term, due to MTN's
significant exposure to
countries with a high degree of political and regulatory risk
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
MTN Group Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf), Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
MTN Holdings (Pty) Limited
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed 'AA-(zaf)'
