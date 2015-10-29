(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the Foreign
and Local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of U.S.J. -
Acucar e Alcool
S.A. (USJ) to 'CC' from 'CCC' and the company's USD275 million
senior unsecured
notes due 2019 to 'CC/RR4' from 'CCC/RR4'. Fitch has also
downgraded the
National Scale Rating to 'CC(bra)' from 'CCC(bra)'. A complete
list of all
rating actions can be found at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectations that USJ's liquidity
will remain
under increased pressure due to escalating concentration of
short-term debt and
its inability to generate positive free cash flow (FCF). The
rating action also
incorporates USJ's difficulties in monetizing its land bank
which are the result
of the unfavorable macroeconomic conditions in Brazil.
The company has not reported any improvement of its capital
structure in the
past months and now faces a coupon payment of USD14 million on
November 9 for
its USD275 million senior secured notes due 2019. USJ has been
burning cash
quickly while the availability of working capital financing has
become scarcer
for Brazilian Sugar and Ethanol (S&E) companies due to the
increased systemic
risk that followed the restructuring of other companies in the
sector.
The company has not reported relevant land sales in the ongoing
season until now
and this is holding back the needed increase in USJ's liquidity.
While other
properties are more liquid, Fitch views the amounts involved in
the sale of
arable land in the State of Goias as insufficient to materially
change the
company's liquidity position.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Crushed sugar cane volumes of 3.2 million tons in 2015/2016
and gradual
increases of 5% thereafter;
--Mix relatively unchanged at 66% sugar and 34% ethanol for the
projected
period;
--Average sugar prices at USD13 cents/pound in 2015/2016, USD15
cents/pound in
2016/2017 and USD16 cents/pound onward;
--Domestic ethanol prices keeping their historical correlation
with
international sugar prices;
--No dividends coming from SJC Bioenergia (SJC)in 2015/2016;
--Up to BRL60 million in land sales in the State of Goias have
been forecast for
2015/2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
USJ's inability to improve its liquidity risk in the coming
months could lead to
a negative rating action. A positive rating could occur should
the company be
able to monetize land properties and improve its
cash-to-short-term debt
position considerably.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch forecasts negative FCF at BRL41 million for fiscal 2016
and FCF turning
positive only in fiscal 2017. In the last 12 months ended June
30 2015, the
company posted cash flow from operations (CFFO) of BRL135
million, which was not
enough to cover capital expenditures of BRL215 million, leaving
FCF at negative
BRL82 million. Final cash position was further pressured by
BRL84 million
injected into SJC Bioenergia S.A (SJC), the joint venture with
Cargill. Capex
should be reduced to BRL105 million for fiscal 2016 and no
additional capital
injections into SJC are expected.
Fitch expects USJ to report cash-to short-term debt coverage
below 0.40x as of
Sept. 30 2015. As of June 30 2015, USJ's cash position of BRL116
million and
short-term debt of BRL296 million compared unfavorably with the
cash of BRL201
million and short-term debt of BRL285 million reported for March
31, 2015.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following:
--Foreign and local currency IDRs to 'CC' from 'CCC';
--National Scale rating to 'CC(bra)' from 'CCC(bra)';
--USD275 million senior unsecured notes due 2019 to 'CC/RR4'
from 'CCC/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudio Miori
Associate Director
+55 11 4504-2207
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar, Sao Paulo, SP - CEP 01418-100
Secondary Analyst
Alexandre Garcia
Associate Director
+55 11 4504-2616
Committee Chairperson
Mauro Storino
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2625
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993119
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.