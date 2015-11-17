(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
Dashboard covering
the U.S. online travel agency (OTA) market.
Fitch expects industry-wide gross bookings trends to increase at
a low-to-mid
teens rate during 2016 due to penetration of mobile and online
bookings,
supplemented by additional strategic acquisitions in underserved
markets.
Ongoing pricing pressure in the OTA market combined with
increasing competition
with direct sales channels will weigh on future profitability.
Operators are currently benefitting from the secular shift
toward use of OTAs.
However, there is also increasing competition from
non-traditional online travel
businesses including TripAdvisor & Google, as well as the
potential for
non-traditional suppliers to evolve into significant competitors
in the future.
The published Dashboard is meant to serve as a quick reference
for the OTA
markets. The dashboard provides investors with Fitch's
perspective on key
topics, along with charts of key drivers.
U.S. Online Travel Agencies Dashboard (Second-Half 2015)
here
