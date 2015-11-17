(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a Dashboard covering the U.S. online travel agency (OTA) market. Fitch expects industry-wide gross bookings trends to increase at a low-to-mid teens rate during 2016 due to penetration of mobile and online bookings, supplemented by additional strategic acquisitions in underserved markets. Ongoing pricing pressure in the OTA market combined with increasing competition with direct sales channels will weigh on future profitability. Operators are currently benefitting from the secular shift toward use of OTAs. However, there is also increasing competition from non-traditional online travel businesses including TripAdvisor & Google, as well as the potential for non-traditional suppliers to evolve into significant competitors in the future. The published Dashboard is meant to serve as a quick reference for the OTA markets. The dashboard provides investors with Fitch's perspective on key topics, along with charts of key drivers. Contact: Colin A. Mansfield, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-0899 colin.mansfield@fitchratings.com Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St New York, NY 10004 Michael Paladino, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-9113 michael.paladino@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com U.S. Online Travel Agencies Dashboard (Second-Half 2015) here Related Research Expedia, Inc. here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.