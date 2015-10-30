(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mainland China Exposure Data File
here
HONG KONG, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an
updated issue of
its Mainland China exposure (MCE) data file, which tracks key
data series on a
global, Hong Kong system and individual bank level with data up
to end-June
2015.
The world's China exposure decreased by 3% to USD1.8trn in the
first six months
in 2015. The decline was most pronounced in Europe (-11% to
USD157bn), while the
MCE for APAC excluding Hong Kong remained stable at USD384bn.
Fitch has
incorporated in this updated issue USD153bn of off-balance sheet
items on top of
foreign banks' USD1.7trn MCE to capture potential exposures from
derivative
contracts, guarantees and credit commitments.
The end-June 2015 data series also shows an overall decline in
MCE for Hong Kong
at both the system and individual bank level. Hong Kong system's
MCE declined to
30.5% of assets from 31.2% a quarter earlier, although the total
exposure of
USD862bn remains at a high level compared with other countries.
With recent turbulence in China's stock market and slowing
economic growth, it
is likely that banks' MCE will fall further over the coming
quarters, but we
believe that it will continue to grow over the medium term.
The decline in Hong Kong bank's MCE by 2.3% in 1H15 compared
with end-2014 was
due to a 20% decline in claims on Mainland banks while non-bank
exposure
continued to grow healthily at 7%. Most Hong Kong banks' MCE
have decreased,
even though corporate lending has continued to increase
steadily.
The data series for the Hong Kong banks now combines their
Mainland China
activities (previously non-bank MCE) and claims on Chinese
banks. Refinements in
definitions and more transparent disclosures have helped to
eliminate
double-counting of banks' claims on Chinese non-bank financial
institutions.
Contact:
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.