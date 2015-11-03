(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) Many of Europe's 16 global
systemically important
banks (G-SIBs) are adapting business models to deal with the
pressures of more
challenging regulation and a prolonged low interest rate
environment. Banks with
strong customer franchises and effective client segmentation
have the best
chance of achieving a solid sustainable earnings base, says
Fitch Ratings.
Heightened regulatory requirements for capital, liquidity,
governance and
reporting are adding to costs and forcing G-SIBs to become
leaner and better
focused. In addition, the prolonged low interest rate cycle
continues to take
its toll on profitability.
It is hardly surprising that at least a third of the business
models at European
G-SIBs are in a state of flux. More than half of the banks have
changed their
chief executive officers or chief financial officers during the
past two years,
with six of these since May.
European G-SIBs have diverse business models and operate across
multiple
products and countries. Some - like Spain's Santander and BBVA,
France's Credit
Agricole and Dutch ING - rely on retail and SME banking for over
70% of their
earnings. In contrast, investment banking represents over 40% at
Deutsche Bank
and Credit Suisse while wealth and asset management makes up
about half of UBS's
global business.
New management is driving G-SIBs to adapt their models to
address challenges
faced in maintaining broad customer, product and geographic
coverage. The banks'
success will depend on how well these new strategies are
executed.
A turning point seems to have been reached where banks have
stopped pretending
they can succeed at everything. HSBC's recent exit from
commercial banking in
Brazil and Turkey, where it failed to build up a sizeable market
share, is a
case in point, as are Credit Suisse's decision to reduce macro
sales and trading
to a minimum and Deutsche Bank's plans to sell Deutsche
Postbank. Unicredit is
set to announce its new strategy next week and Standard
Chartered's new CEO is
leading a strategic review that will result in comprehensive
business changes.
We believe that banks that have the strongest franchises -
ranking among the top
three to five players - in their targeted businesses are more
likely to succeed.
Our ratings are higher for banks whose strong retail and
commercial banking
franchise represent a main business model component. This is the
case for HSBC,
ING, Nordea, Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole
and Groupe BPCE.
The 'company profile' components of these banks' Viability
Ratings, which assess
standalone strength, fall into the high 'a' to 'aa' range.
Where business models still have a substantial sales and
trading/investment
banking component, 'company profile' scores are lower. This is
the case for
Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and
UBS, which are all
in the 'bbb+' to 'a' range. (We indicate a positive trend for
UBS to reflect
diminishing importance of its investment banking business.)
Performance metrics achievable by the different business lines
vary from country
to country and this also drives G-SIB business mix. Banks whose
home markets are
concentrated or benefit from a high appetite for borrowing are,
in our opinion,
generally able to generate high profits from retail and
commercial banking. This
is the case in the UK and Nordic countries, but not in Germany.
In contrast,
successful franchises in wealth management (eg UBS) or
investment banking
(Deutsche Bank) require a global franchise.
Additional information about the changing nature of European
G-SIB business
models is available in our report published today, available by
clicking on the
link above.
