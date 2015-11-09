(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, November 09 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Sinar Mas's (ASM) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA+(idn)' with Positive Outlook. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or interrupted payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated obligations or issuers. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Positive Outlook continues to reflect ASM's better operating performance and Fitch's expectations that ASM will further improve its capitalisation while maintaining its strong credit fundamentals. The company's rating reflects ASM's strong market franchise and solid capitalisation. It also considers the company's investment risk profile, healthy operating profitability and management of catastrophe risks in the catastrophe-prone Indonesian market. ASM remains the leading non-life insurer in Indonesia and it controlled 8.6% of the market by gross premiums in 2014. Its capitalisation, measured by regulatory risk-based capital (RBC) ratio, has remained consistently above 200% over the past five years - well beyond the regulatory minimum of 120%. Its RBC ratio declined slightly to 307% at end-May 2015 (end-2014: 338%) but the company is committed to improve its RBC ratio to above 350% by end-2015, underpinned by ongoing surplus growth. ASM's investment portfolio mix was liquid with cash comprising more than 35% of its total invested assets as of end-May 2015. Mutual funds formed 54% of its total invested assets, with more than 60% placed in bond-related funds. The company has minimal exposure to unaffiliated common stocks, at 4.8% of its adjusted equity as of end-May 2015. Some of the company's cash holdings are placed in banks rated below investment-grade or unrated for business reciprocal purpose. Fitch expects ASM's investment risk to remain manageable relative to its capitalisation. Disciplined underwriting continued to support ASM's operating performance in May 2015. Its combined ratio (the aggregate of commission expense and incurred loss ratio) consistently remained below 90% over the last five years and was 74.9% at end-May 2015 (end-2014: 73.4%). Steady healthy investment returns have also contributed favourably to ASM's bottom-line profitability over the years. Fitch believes ASM's capitalisation will continue to improve, driven by surplus growth as it maintains its operating performance. ASM mitigates its catastrophe risks through placement in several proportional and non-proportional reinsurance treaties. Its protection limit for 2015 is adequate to cover the insurer's aggregate probable maximum loss for its property, engineering and motor lines for a return period of more than 700 years. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include sustainable improvement in ASM's capitalisation relative to its rated peers, with a regulatory capital ratio consistently above 350% and maintenance of its operating performance, with combined ratio staying consistently below 90%. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant deterioration in the insurer's capitalisation in relation to its business profile, or deterioration in operating performance with a combined ratio above 100% and net premiums written to adjusted equity rising above 2x for a prolonged period. A rating downgrade is unlikely in the near term. Contact: Primary Analyst Cheryl Evangeline Associate Director +62 21 29886814 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav. 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Committee Chairperson Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.