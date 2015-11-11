(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the
creditworthiness of state-owned Uzbek banks remains stable,
reflecting limited
impact on Uzbekistan's operating environment from the oil price
shock/slowdown
in major CIS trading partners.
The reported loan quality metrics of Uzpromstroybank (UzPSB),
Asaka Bank (Asaka)
and OJSC Agrobank (Agrobank) have been stable with
non-performing loans (NPLs,
90 days overdue) at below 3% (fully covered by reserves) at
end-2014, while
Microcreditbank's (MCB) rose to 14% at end-2014 from 4% at
end-2013 (all
unreserved, 48% of Fitch core capital) due to financial
difficulties in a number
of agricultural companies.
Despite low NPLs, Agrobank's asset quality remains weakened by
unreserved
problematic receivables (9% of total assets or about 70% of IFRS
equity), which
were recorded on the balance sheet as a result of the 2010 asset
embezzlement by
former employees.
Foreign currency lending is significant at about 60% on average
in reviewed
banks, reflecting high deposit dollarisation. This poses asset
quality risks in
case of sharp foreign exchange movements; Uzbekistan has not
devalued the
currency recently, unlike some other CIS countries.
Reported profitability is moderate at Asaka (ROAE at 12.2% in
2014), modest at
UzPSB (6.4%), weak at Agrobank (1.7%) and MCB (0.2%), reflecting
the significant
share of state-directed operations and rather weak operating
efficiency
(particularly at MCB). UzPSB and Asaka benefit from lower
funding costs due to
mostly government funding, stronger asset quality/lower
impairment charges and
greater efficiencies of scale compared with the smaller Agrobank
and MCB.
Capitalisation is strong at UzPSB (FCC/ risk-weighted assets
ratio of 19.1% at
end-2014), moderate at Asaka (16.2%), satisfactory at MCB
(12.9%, adjusted for
unreserved NPLs), and weak at Agrobank (3%, adjusting for
unreserved problematic
receivables). Banks are required by recent regulations to grow
capital by at
least 20% annually until end-2015. As internal capital
generation at the state
banks is moderate and lags growth, state banks are getting
regular capital
contributions from the government in order to comply with
regulatory capital
requirements.
Liquidity is comfortable due to solid buffers (liquid assets of
over 15% at
UzPSB, Asaka and Agrobank and a somewhat tighter 9.2% at MCB at
end-1H15), as
well as potential state support. UzPSB is the only bank with
meaningful
borrowings from international financial institutions (17% of
total liabilities),
although near-term repayments are small (around 1% of total
liabilities in
2H15-2016).
Foreign currency liquidity was moderate at end-1H15. In Fitch's
view,
extraordinary support in foreign currency may be less available
given conversion
limitations and a rigidly managed foreign-currency exchange rate
in Uzbekistan.
Due to this reason the banks' foreign currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) are
one notch lower than their local currency IDRs.
The full report, 'Peer Review: Uzbek State-Owned Banks' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contacts:
Sergey Popov, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Maria Kuraeva
Analyst
+7 495 956 5575
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
