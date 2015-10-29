(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'CCC+/RR6' rating to
First Data Corp.'s (FDC) $750 million senior unsecured notes due
2023. Fitch
rates FDC with an Issuer Default Rating of 'B' with a Positive
Outlook. At Sept.
30, 2015, the company had $21 billion in total debt outstanding.
Proceeds are expected to be used to redeem and/or repurchase
$750 million
aggregate principal amount of the 12.625% senior unsecured notes
due 2021, and
to use a part of its recent initial public offering (IPO)
proceeds to pay
related premiums, fees and expenses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-- The Positive Outlook reflects First Data's completion of an
IPO on Oct. 15,
and expectations that net proceeds of approximately $2.8 billion
will be used to
reduce debt. Using the IPO proceeds, First Data plans to redeem
all $510 million
of its 11.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021 and $1.8 billion
of the 12.625%
senior unsecured notes due 2021.
-- Improved Credit Profile: Pro forma for the post-IPO debt
reduction, Fitch
estimates total leverage was 7.1x at Sept. 30, 2015, and that
leverage could be
under 6x at the end of 2017. As previously disclosed, Fitch
believes
expectations for leverage under 6x would likely lead to an
upgrade. Fitch
expects free cash flow (FCF) to improve materially following the
debt reduction
and through debt refinancings in 2015 and potential future
refinancings.
-- Leveraged Capital Structure: The current rating reflects
FDC's highly
leveraged capital structure. As of Sept. 30, 2015, total and
secured leverage
were 7.9x and 5.8x, respectively. Fitch notes that leverage has
materially
declined from 10.6x in 2010 as a result of debt reduction and
EBITDA growth.
-- Large Operational Scale: The Global Business Solutions
business is
characterized by its large scale and global footprint with more
than six million
merchants. Existing merchant relationships and large
distribution platform
(alliances and partnerships) reinforce the company's ability to
sustain its
market share while providing a pathway to introduce and
capitalize on emerging
technologies (i.e. Apple Pay, Clover, EMV, and Mobile Payments).
The Global
Financial Solutions business also benefits from this scale and
established
relationships with card issuers as well as from long-term
contracts which have
high switching costs.
-- Diversified Customer Base: The customer base is global in
nature and consists
primarily of millions of regional and local merchants and large
financial
institutions. Fitch notes, however, that FDC is exposed to
price-sensitive
merchants within small- and medium-sized businesses that are
more susceptible to
down cycles.
-- Fee Structure Offsets Cyclicality: Revenue has a correlation
with consumer
spending, but volatility is subdued due to the continued
adoption of electronic
payments, exposure to consumer staples, pricing model (paid per
transaction as
well as on a percentage of transacted amount) in Global Business
Solutions, and
contractual nature of fees (based on activity level) in Global-
Financial
Solutions.
-- Spending Shift: A mix shift in consumer spending patterns
favoring large
discount retailers that have more leverage to negotiate
favorable fees has
pressured profitability and revenue growth. Fitch notes that
this is mitigated
by increased spending online that can generate high fees due to
the higher risk
associated with the transaction.
-- Financial Industry Consolidation: Consolidation could pose a
risk for the
company, particularly in FDC's Global Financial Solutions
segment, as could
changes in regulations in First Data's overall business.
-- Emerging Competition: The high barriers to entry could be
eroded by the
emergence of new payment technology in the Global Business
Solutions segment.
Conversely, the Global Financial Solutions segment has much
lower exposure to
emerging competitors due to First Data's strong position in card
processing for
large institutions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes revenues will grow in the low- to mid-single
digits over the
near term, and that First Data's EBITDA margin will be
relatively stable in the
24% to 25% range. Fitch's assumptions for the EBITDA margin are
based on gross
revenues, which include material reimbursable expenses.
--Fitch believes that through EBITDA growth and debt reduction
First Data's
consolidated leverage will decline to approximately 5.9x by the
end of 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Trigger: The ratings could be upgraded if First Data's
credit profile
continues to strengthen, and leverage is expected to be
maintained at or below
6x (gross leverage). Future developments that may lead to
positive rating action
include sustained EBITDA growth and reductions in debt from the
company's
improved free cash flow position.
Negative Trigger: The ratings could be downgraded if First Data
were to
experience erosion in its market share or if price compression
accelerates due
to new competitive threats leading to sustained EBITDA margins
at approximately
20% or below with negative free cash flow generation.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Liquidity as of June 30, 2015 (First Data's most recent Form
10-Q filing)
consisted of $348 million in cash (net $92 million in amounts
held outside the
U.S. and at subsidiaries to fund their respective operations).
First Data also
has a $1.25 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) that expires
in June 2020
(subject to an earlier springing maturity if certain debt
remains outstanding at
certain dates). As of June 30, 2015, First Data's RCF provided
an additional
approximately $1 billion of liquidity (net of $204 million drawn
and $41 million
in letters of credit outstanding).
