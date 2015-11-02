(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 02 (Fitch) Recent disappointments such as
last month's new
home sales statistics likely will not impede the U.S. housing
recovery,
according to Fitch Ratings.
New home sales for September fell 2.7% year-over-year and SAAR
was off 11.5%
from August. That said, low oil prices, generally robust
employment growth,
demographics, pent-up demand, still attractive
affordability/housing valuations,
and a steady, moderate easing in credit standards should sustain
the upturn for
U.S. housing for the remainder of 2015. These issues should
further stimulate
housing demand in 2016, despite higher mortgage rates.
Fitch will be discussing these and other market and competitive
trends during
its quarterly housing and homebuilder conference call to take
place this
afternoon at 2PM ET. The focus of the conference call will be to
discuss second
quarter 2015 (2Q'15) and more recent housing data (where
available 3Q builder
financial and operating results), as well as Fitch's outlook for
the U.S.
housing sector and expectations for public homebuilders.
Managing Director and
lead Homebuilding Analyst Robert Curran will be the call leader
and provide
insights about the outlook for the balance of 2015 and 2016.
Curran and Robert
Rulla will answer questions after the formal presentation.
Click on the link below to register for the event:
dpregister.com/10075743
The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S.
Homebuilding: The Chalk
Line - Quarterly Update: Fall 2015', which is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link at the end of
the press
release.
Contact:
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
