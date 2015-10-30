(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa
de Credito
(Laboral Kutxa) at 'BBB+', Caja Rural de Navarra, Sociedad
Cooperativa de
Credito (CRN) at 'BBB+', Caja Rural de Castilla La Mancha
(CRCLM) at 'BBB', and
Caja Rural del Sur, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (CRS) at
'BBB'. The Outlooks
on the Long-term IDRs of Laboral Kutxa, CRN, and CRCLM are
Stable. The Outlook
on CRS is Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VRS
The Long-term IDRs of the four Spanish credit cooperatives are
driven by their
standalone creditworthiness as captured by their VRs. Their VRs
are underpinned
by their low risk appetites, reflected in their improved and
better than sector
average asset quality indicators, notably at CRN and CRCLM, and
sound loss
absorption buffers. The latter are supported by their solid
capital and leverage
ratios (Fitch Core Capital ratios ranging between 14% at CRCLM
and 19% at CRS at
end-1H15) combined with robust loan loss reserve coverages
(ranging from 60% at
Laboral Kutxa to 101% at CRN and CRCLM at end-1H15). The four
credit
cooperatives also benefit from relatively large deposit bases
backed by their
strong local roots (gross loan/deposits ratios were below 100%,
except for CRN
which reported a still healthy 106% at end-1H15) and ample
liquidity buffers.
However, their VRs also factor in modest underlying
profitability and pressures
on it. The four cooperatives rely on interest income as their
main revenue
source and this remains under pressure from the low interest
rate and business
volume environment, removal of interest rate floors at some
banks and lower
revenue contribution from carry trade activity.
CRCLM's 'bbb' VR also reflects its more limited franchise
compared to Laboral
Kutxa and CRN as well as higher use of short-term wholesale
funding to fund its
securities portfolio to support earnings, which at the same time
exposes the
bank to market risk.
The Stable Outlooks on Laboral Kutxa, CRN, and CRCLM reflect
Fitch's expectation
that their credit profiles will remain stable in the medium
term.
CRS's 'bbb' VR reflects a still higher than peers' NPL ratio at
9.8% (somewhat
higher with foreclosed assets) at end-1H15, despite improvements
over the past
year, partly influenced by the weaker Andalusian economy where
CRS is based.
Positively, loan impairment reserve coverage remained broadly
stable and ample
at 73% at end-1H15. CRS's VR also factors in enhanced loss
absorption buffers,
with the proportion of Fitch Core Capital tied to unreserved
problem assets
reduced to 42% at end-1H15 from 50% at end-2013, and a sound
funding and
liquidity profile.
CRS's Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that asset
quality
indicators will continue to improve on the back of Spain's
economic recovery and
that loss absorption buffers will be maintained, ultimately
benefiting its
overall risk profile.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Laboral Kutxa's, CRN's, CRS's and CRCLM's Support Ratings (SR)
of '5' and
Support Rating Floors (SRF) of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's belief
that senior
creditors of the banks can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary
support from the sovereign in the event that the bank becomes
non-viable.
Fitch views the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to
provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support. BRRD has been effective in EU member states
since 1 January
2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before
resolution financing
or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds)
can be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016. BRRD was transposed into Spanish legislation on 18 June
2015, with full
implementation from 1 January 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VRS
Upside rating potential is limited for Laboral Kutxa, and CRN.
While at the same
rating level than the sovereign, an upgrade of the latter would
not
automatically result in an upgrade of the banks' ratings. An
upgrade of Laboral
Kutxa's ratings would likely be contingent on a sovereign
upgrade and
significant improvements in asset quality, particularly in
managing down
problematic real estate assets, and boosting profitability.
Likewise, an upgrade
of CRN's ratings would be contingent on a sovereign upgrade
accompanied by an
improvement in core banking profitability and asset quality. Any
upside rating
potential would only materialise if the two banks'
capitalisation and loss
absorption buffers remained strong.
Fitch also views upward potential for CRCLM's VR as limited in
the foreseeable
future, although it could arise from improvements to core
banking earnings
and/or geographical diversification of its business franchise.
Upward rating potential for CRS would arise from a further
step-up in asset
quality improvements, evidence that risks from removing interest
rate floors on
part of its loan book do not materially affect the bank's
earnings generation
capacity as well as the maintenance of its high capital ratios
and loss
absorption buffers. If any of these factors are not achieved,
the Outlook could
be revised to Stable.
While currently not expected by Fitch, potential drivers for a
downgrade of the
four credit cooperatives' VRs would include a downgrade of
Spain's sovereign
rating and marked asset quality deterioration, which could put
significant
pressure on earnings and capital.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Laboral Kutxa
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
CRN
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
CRS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
CRCLM
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating (VR): affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating (SR): affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor (SRF): affirmed at 'No Floor'
