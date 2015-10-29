(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of MGM Resorts International (MGM) at 'B+' and
MGM's Macau
subsidiaries, MGM Grand Paradise and MGM China, at 'BB'. The
Rating Outlook
remains Positive on MGM and Stable on MGM's Macau subsidiaries.
The affirmation
takes into account MGM's plan to contribute 10 of its assets
into a newly formed
REIT subsidiary, MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP). The full list
of rating
actions is at the end of the release.
MGP' assets will be leased back to MGM under a triple-net lease
and MGP will
assume $4 billion of MGM's debt. MGP will issue debt and equity
to refinance the
assumed debt with MGM owning roughly 70% of MGP pro forma for
the equity raise
per the company's comments. MGM will retain Bellagio, MGM Grand
and Circus
Circus. MGM's Maryland and Massachusetts projects will remain
with MGM; however,
MGP will retain a right of first offer for the projects.
Fitch expects the transaction to be largely leverage neutral for
MGM - on both a
consolidated and wholly-owned basis - under more conservative
assumptions,
namely zero equity raise at MGP. Fitch currently views MGM's
credit largely on a
consolidated basis, adjusting EBITDA down for income
attributable to minority
interest associated with MGM China. The transaction will leave
the reported
consolidated income statement largely the same and, as with MGM
China, Fitch
will subtract income attributable to MGP's minority interest.
Pro forma LTM consolidated leverage (assuming zero equity raise)
increases from
6.9x to 7.0x, but has a chance to decline into the mid-6x range
depending on
amount of equity raised. On a wholly-owned basis, rent adjusted
leverage
declines to 7.8x from 7.9x without giving credit to dividends
from the
unconsolidated entities - CityCenter, Borgata or Grand
Victoria.
MGM remains on a trajectory to a 'BB-' IDR as its consolidated
leverage
approaches 5x. Fitch expects leverage to start approaching 5x in
2017 when MGM
National Harbor and MGM Cotai open. However, Fitch could upgrade
MGM's IDR to
'BB-' sooner as its path towards 5x becomes more clear. When
considering an
upgrade, Fitch will weigh the execution of the REIT transaction
and Macau's
operating trends, which seem to be stabilizing. MGM
demonstrating progress with
its $300 million Profit Growth Plan, which is not incorporated
into Fitch's
forecasts, can also be a catalyst for an upgrade. Conversely,
Fitch could revise
MGM's Outlook to Stable if Macau's operating environment worsens
or the
cannibalization from the new Cotai resorts is worse than Fitch
anticipates.
An upgrade of the IDR to 'BB-' would have no impact on MGM's
issue specific
ratings with the credit facility likely maintaining its
'BB+/RR1' and the
unsecured bonds 'BB/RR2' ratings. This is because Fitch
compresses the
recovery-related notch dispersion around the IDR in the 'BB'
category. Fitch
expects MGM to refinance the $2.7 billion outstanding on the
existing U.S.
facility with the MGP transaction, given the facility's lack of
prepayment
penalties and its restrictive covenants. Fitch suspects that MGM
will further
target a portion of the $1.5 billion of unsecured notes coming
due in 2016. The
bonds' sale-and-lease covenants do not apply, since the covenant
restrictions
exclude transactions with majority-owned subsidiaries.
Pro forma for the MGP transaction Fitch expects the recovery
prospects for MGM's
unsecured bonds to remain strong. The bonds will continue to
benefit from tight
lien covenants, MGM's ownership of Bellagio and MGM Grand, and
MGM's equity
interest in MGM China, MGP and unconsolidated entities. Fitch
estimates better
than 90% recovery for the bonds pro forma for the transaction.
Key recovery
assumptions include $1 billion of new secured debt at MGM used
to fund U.S.
development capex; 10x EBITDA/EV multiple and $4 billion of debt
at MGP; and
1.9x rent coverage for MGM's OpCo assets and 25%-30% stress on
LTM EBITDA pro
forma for leases.
Key Assumptions
--MGM's consolidated revenues decline by 8% in 2015 reflecting a
32% decline at
MGM China. Same-store revenues grow in the low- to mid-single
digit range
thereafter. Fitch assumes $750 million, $825 million and $450
million of
incremental revenues from MGM Cotai (250 tables assumed), MGM
National Harbor
and MGM Springfield, respectively. Fitch estimates property
EBITDA margins of
about 24% for MGM through the projection horizon. The Profit
Growth Plan is not
factored into Fitch's forecasts.
--MGM starts to pay $500 million per year in dividends in 2018;
MGM China
dividends is $400 million in 2016 and $700 million thereafter;
MGM applies cash
on hand and all FCF to pay down debt until 2018; MGM receives
$80 million from
the CityCenter project per year, and no other development capex
is undertaken.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch sees MGM's IDR migrating towards the 'BB' category as its
consolidated
leverage becomes more comparable to its global peers. We believe
this would
occur as gross leverage starts to migrate towards 5x on gross
basis, which
occurs around 2017 in our forecast. The upgrade would be
predicated on Fitch's
belief that MGM wants to maintain solid balance sheet strength,
something that
is consistent with the company's remarks on its 3Q15 earnings
call.
Fitch would consider revising the Outlook to Stable or Negative
if Macau's
operating stabilization is derailed or Las Vegas' operating
trends reverse
meaningfully. The Outlook can also be revised if MGM
demonstrates more
aggressive shareholder-friendly activity than is now anticipated
by Fitch. MGM
China's and MGM Grand Paradise's IDRs maintain headroom for
further upward
rating pressure should conditions in Macau stabilize and MGM
Cotai ramps up as
expected.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch has affirmed the following:
MGM Resorts International
--IDR at 'B+'; Outlook Positive;
--Senior secured credit facility at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB/RR2'.
MGM China Holdings, Ltd and MGM Grand Paradise S. A.
(co-borrowers)
--IDRs at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior secured credit facility at 'BBB-/RR1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9179
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9113
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0791
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
RELATED RESEARCH
--All In: Global Gaming Handbook (Sept. 23, 2015)
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993130
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.