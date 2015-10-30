(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BBB' long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Coach, Inc. (Coach). The Rating
Outlook is
Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Coach's strong position in the premium bag
and small leather
goods market as well as reasonable credit metrics despite recent
EBITDA
headwinds. Since FY 2013 (ended June 2013), the company has
seen significant
sales declines in its North American (NA) business, now
representing 60% of
total sales and EBITDA. Reported international sales growth has
averaged 2%
since FY 2013, as growth in China and Coach's entry in Europe
has been mitigated
by a decline in Japan and currency headwinds.
The 30% decline in consolidated EBITDA to $1.1 billion in FY
2015, coupled with
the company's issuance of $600 million of senior unsecured notes
and $300
million term loan in March 2015 to support the purchase and
construction of its
new headquarters, has resulted in adjusted leverage increasing
to 2.6x from 1.4x
at the end of FY 2014, in line with Fitch's expectations.
Leverage is expected
to remain reasonable in the 2.5x-2.7x range over the next three
years, as Fitch
expects consolidated EBITDA to be $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion
and adjusted debt
to be modestly higher (due to rent expense associated with
international
expansion). Risks to the ratings include the inability for
domestic comps to
stabilize by mid-2016 and grow in the low single digits
thereafter or a material
deceleration in its international business.
North American Sales Decline
NA revenue declines have stemmed from weak new-product
acceptance coupled with a
reduction in promotional events as the company aims to elevate
price/quality
perception and improve full-priced selling. Competition in the
entry-level
luxury handbag/accessories sector, meanwhile, has increased.
Coach revenue fell
approximately 10% to $3.1 billion in FY 2014 and 20% to $2.5
billion in FY 2015,
on both negative comparable store sales (comps) and net store
closures. Comps
at Kate Spade and Michael Kors, on the other hand, trended in
the double digits
during 2013-2014, yielding NA sales increases of $2 billion for
the two
companies over that period (note: includes apparel).
Coach's revenue trajectory caused NA EBITDA declines of around
19% to $1.27
billion in FY 2014 and around 27% to $930 million in FY 2015.
During this time,
EBITDA margin contracted approximately 800 basis points (bps) to
around 37%
before unallocated corporate expense due to gross margin
declines and fixed-cost
deleverage on flattish SG&A expense. NA EBITDA after corporate
overhead has
declined from $1.1 billion in FY 2013 (32% of sales) to $430
million in FY 2015
(18% of sales).
FY 2016 as Inflection Point
Coach has undertaken a number of actions to reposition the brand
further
upscale, with the intention to increase the penetration of
full-price sales and
higher price point purchases. First, Stuart Vevers, the
company's creative
director who joined in June 2013, has evolved the product mix
with a view toward
an innovative, design-led and editorial offering. Second, Coach
has invested in
remodels of owned stores and department store presentations,
yielding positive
sales results. The remodels will continue in FY 2016, and the
company plans to
end the year with around 40% of the store base in the updated
layout. Third,
Coach has restructured its promotional cadence by reducing the
amount of
periodic sale events, and should cycle through these reductions
in 2016.
Finally, Coach has refocused its marketing efforts away from
price point and
event messaging to a product-focused platform across e-mail,
social media, and
fashion industry activity.
As a result of the above, FY 2016 is expected to represent an
inflection point
for Coach, as it anniversaries the significant reduction in
promotional events
while reaping the benefits of its other investments. Fitch
anticipates a 4% NA
comps decline (of 22% in FY 2015), somewhat worse than
management guidance of a
low single-digit decline, and flattish NA EBITDA (before
corporate expense) at
the low $900 million level. Comp store sales are expected to
improve
sequentially from -9.5% in in first quarter 2015 (1Q15) to
flattish by 4Q15, vs.
the company's guidance of positive 4Q comps.
On an annualized basis beginning FY 2017, Fitch expects positive
low
single-digit comps and continued reduction of square footage to
yield modestly
positive NA sales growth. Fitch assumes modest EBITDA margin
expansion from
trough FY 2015 levels; however, the fashion nature of Coach's
assortment,
coupled with its recent volatile history, could lead either to
material downside
or upside risk to our expectations.
International Sales Stability
International sales, which represent approximately 40% of
revenue, have been
less volatile, with a 4% increase in FY 2015 (constant currency
basis). In
FY2015, despite increasing economic headwinds and a sales
decline in 4Q, China
continued its growth trajectory, becoming Coach's largest
international market
at $636 million, while Europe had the highest growth rate,
albeit from a small
base. Japan, Coach's second largest market at approximately
$550 million in
revenue, experienced a modest constant currency decline, due
largely to a
consumption tax increase in April 2014. Fitch expects low
single-digit constant
currency growth in FY 2016 international revenue as China and
Europe continue to
expand, but notes the company's reported results will be
negatively impacted by
the strong U.S. dollar. Annual sales growth beginning FY 2017
is expected to
trend in the mid-to-high single digits, predicated on
mid-single-digit growth in
China and significant square footage expansion in Europe.
Reasonable Credit Metrics
Despite a projected 45%-50% decline in EBITDA from peak fiscal
2013 levels to
fiscal 2016, credit metrics remain reasonable with LTM adjusted
debt/EBITDAR
leverage of 2.7x. Fitch expects leverage to remain in the mid-2x
range over the
next 24-26 months, with EBITDA growth in FY 2016 onwards being
somewhat offset
by increased capitalized rent from expansion in China and
Europe.
While free cash flow (FCF; after dividends) is expected to be an
outflow of
approximately $300 million in FY 2016 due to headquarters and
store remodel
spending, the company should generate $300 to $400 million of
FCF in each of the
subsequent years based on annual capital spending of
approximately $250 million.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--For FY 2016, Fitch expects flattish company revenues, before
the full-year
inclusion of the recently closed Stuart Weitzman acquisition,
which should add
approximately $330 million or 7% to sales. NA Coach brand sales
are expected to
be slightly down with international sales up modestly on
continued growth in
China and Europe. NA comps are expected to be up low single
digits after 2016,
with continued expansion in Europe driving low single-digit
company-wide annual
revenue growth. International sales are expected to represent
around 45% of
Coach branded sales in FY 2019 vs. 40% in FY 2015.
--FY 2016 EBITDA is expected be flat at $1.08 billion from
continued negative NA
comp store sales, offset by approximately $35 million from
Stuart Weitzman.
Fitch expects the company to show its fourth year of flattish
SG&A spending
(before the impact of the Stuart Weitzman acquisition) and
therefore low
probability of the company finding incremental, material cost
saves in the short
term. Based on improving sales trends, EBITDA is expected to
improve to $1.3
billion over FY 2017-2019.
-FCF is expected to be an outflow of $300 million after common
dividends of $375
million in FY 2016, due to increased spending on the company's
new headquarters
and store remodels. FCF is expected to turn positive $300
million in fiscal
2017 and trend to the $400 million level by 2019 due to improved
EBITDA and
lower capex spend.
--Adjusted leverage is expected to remain in the mid-2x range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action would result from Coach's core NA
comparable store
sales growing in line with or better than the low- to mid-single
digit growth
Fitch expects for the domestic luxury space, and total EBITDA
improving to the
$1.5 billion to $1.6 billion range, driving leverage to the low
2x range.
A negative rating action could result from worse than expected
top-line,
profitability and cash flow trends driven by the inability to
stabilize its
market share in the low- to mid-tier luxury market; a slowdown
in the momentum
of Coach's international business; and/or a sustained increase
in leverage above
the mid-2x range.
LIQUIDITY
As of the end of FY 2015, Coach had $1.3 billion in cash and
$234 million in
short-term investments, of which nearly 60% is overseas. Coach
has a $700
million unsecured domestic facility with a maturity date of
March 18, 2020. As
of June 27, 2015, Coach had no borrowings under this facility.
Historically, Coach has generated strong FCF (after dividends)
of $700 million
to $800 million between FY 2011 through FY 2013. However, FCF
dropped to
approximately $300 million in FY 2014 given a $350 million
decline in EBITDA and
$90 million related to Coach's new headquarters. FCF in fiscal
2015 was about
$230 million on a $470 million further EBITDA decline mitigated
by lower cash
taxes and working capital reduction, and $145 total million
spending on the new
headquarters.
As a result of continued EBITDA headwinds and a final year of
headquarters
investment, FCF is expected to decline to negative $300 million
in FY 2016 but
return to positive $300 million in FY 2017 as EBITDA stabilizes
and capex
moderates.
The total cost of headquarters construction is expected to total
$750 million
through FY 2017, of which $380 million of the remaining $395
million will be
incurred in 2016. In addition, capex (excluding headquarters) is
expected to
accelerate to approximately $300 million in FY 2016 from an
average of $200
million annually the prior four years due to store remodels,
moderating to the
$250 million level annually thereafter.
The company also incurred $91 million in cash charges related to
its expense
management initiatives in fiscal 2015 and is expected to incur
$26 million in
after-tax cash charges in FY 2016. Note that the 2016 FCF
estimate excludes an
expected $125 million inflow from the sale of the company's
existing
headquarters.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms Coach's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loan and notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
