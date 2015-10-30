(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned the following
first-time ratings to Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (Arca
Continental):
--Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Long-term Local Currency IDR at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings of Arca Continental reflect its leading position as
a franchised
bottler of Coca-Cola products in the northern and western
territories of Mexico,
northern region of Argentina, nationwide Ecuador, and its recent
acquisition of
a 53.16% equity ownership in Corporacion Lindley S.A. (Lindley)
in Peru. The
ratings also take into account its diversified portfolio of
products and its
broad distribution network in the beverage business as well as
its growing
participation in the sweet and salty snacks business. The
company's ratings
incorporate its solid financial profile characterized by high
profitability
margins, strong free cash flow (FCF) generation, low leverage
ratios and ample
liquidity. The ratings are limited by the competitive pressures
in the beverage
industry, cost volatility of its main raw materials, and
potential changes in
tax laws that could result in increases in taxes on sugary
beverages.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Market Position:
Arca Continental's ratings are supported by its solid business
position as the
third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world with
operations in
Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador and Peru. The company's competitive
advantages have
contributed to the company maintaining a leading market position
in the
territories where it operates through its extensive distribution
network,
diversified portfolio of products, continuous innovation in
products and
presentations, and heavy investment at the point of sale.
Additionally, Arca
Continental has a complementary sweet and salty snacks business
with a
diversified portfolio of products under the brands Bokados in
Mexico, Wise in
United States, and Inalecsa in Ecuador. This business represents
around 8% of
its total consolidated revenues.
Fitch also believes that the company's business position is
sustainable in the
long term, as its territories in Mexico, its main market,
benefit from favorable
rates of per capita consumption of Coca-Cola products. In
addition, Arca
Continental's product market share position in Argentina and
Ecuador has been
strengthening since it began to operate in those territories; in
Peru, Inca Kola
is an iconic brand and the leading soft drink in the market.
Fitch views that
participation of the company in the beverage industry, which is
more stable and
less exposed to economic downturns, contributes to maintaining
low volatility in
revenues and profitability.
Geographical Diversification:
The ratings reflect the geographical diversification of Arca
Continental's
operations. After the acquisition of Lindley in Peru in
September 2015, Fitch
estimates that on a pro forma basis, the company's total
revenues and EBITDA
coming from South America will be around 39% and 33%,
respectively. Fitch views
this as positive to Arca Continental as it will contribute to
diversification of
business risk and lessen cash flow volatility. Also, Fitch
considers the
acquisition of Lindley as in line with the company's beverage
industry expansion
into contiguous territories in Latin America with growth
potential. Peru should
contribute with close to 14% and 13% of the total revenues and
EBITDA of Arca
Continental, respectively.
High Profitability:
Arca Continental has historically maintained one of the highest
profitability
levels among the bottlers of the Coca-Cola system. The company's
ongoing
initiatives to protect its profitability margins through higher
average prices,
operating efficiencies and synergies from integrating new
territories, have
contributed to mitigate pressures from the price volatility of
its main raw
materials (sweeteners and packaging), exchange rate effects,
excise taxes on
sugary beverages and weak economic environments. On a pro forma
basis Fitch
projects that for 2015-2016, Arca Continental's EBITDA margin,
including the
operations of Lindley, will remain relatively stable at around
20% to 21%. For
the last 12 months as of Sept. 30, 2015, the company's EBITDA
margin was around
21%.
Low Leverage:
The ratings take into account the low leverage ratios of Arca
Continental across
the business cycle. Fitch expects that the company's total
debt-to-EBITDA and
net debt-to-EBITDA will strengthen in the next two years to 1.5x
and 1.0x,
respectively, after the recent acquisition of Lindley. This
acquisition was
financed with USD910 million of bank loans and the company
consolidated around
USD580 million of debt from Lindley. Arca Continental's expected
proceeds from
its equity issuance of USD400 million, sale of non-strategic
assets of Lindley
for USD137 million, and use of available cash on hand for USD250
million, will
be used to pay down debt after the acquisition and will
contribute to improve
the company's financial position in the following semester.
Fitch estimates that
on a pro forma basis, including a full-year of results from
Lindley and the use
of proceeds mentioned before for debt reduction, the company's
total
debt-to-EBITDA will be around 1.7x, and its net debt-to-EBITDA
about 1.3x. For
the last 12 months as of Sept. 30, 2015, these figures were,
2.2x and 1.6x,
respectively, including a full-year of results from Lindley
Strong FCF:
Fitch expects Arca Continental's FCF generation to remain
positive in the next
18 to 24 months including the acquisition of Lindley. The
company's internal FCF
has been historically sufficient to cover working capital
requirements, capex
and dividends payments. Fitch estimates that Arca Continental
will have annual
FCF generation capacity above MXN1.5 billion. In our base case
projection, Fitch
incorporates that the company's capex for 2015 and 2016,
including Lindley, will
be around MXN5.7 billion and MXN6.7 billion, respectively, while
the annual
dividend payments will be approximately MXN2.8 billion. For the
last 12 months
as of Sept. 30, 2015, Arca Continental's FCF estimated by Fitch
was around
MXN2.8 billion.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions considered in the base rating case
include:
--Annual results of Lindley incorporated in 2015;
--Revenue growth of 27% in 2015 and 6% in 2016;
--EBITDA margin stable at around 20% to 21% in 2015-2016;
--Annual FCF generation above MXN1.5 billion in 2015-2016;
--Net debt-to-EBITDA close to 1.5x in 2015 and 1.2x in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not foresee positive ratings actions over the medium
term given the
current rating levels.
Negative ratings actions could be triggered by the combination
of one or more of
the following:
--Deterioration of profitability margins below the industry's
average;
--Negative FCF through the business cycle;
--Significant debt-financed acquisitions;
--Lack of strengthening in its gross and net leverage towards
1.5x and 1.0x,
respectively, in the next 18 to 24 months;
--Downgrades in Mexico's sovereign rating and country ceiling.
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity:
Fitch anticipates that Arca Continental's liquidity position
will remain ample
after the acquisition of Lindley due to the expected equity
issuance, sale of
non-strategic assets of Lindley, FCF generation capacity, and
current cash
balance. Fitch projects that Arca Continental's cash balances
will be around
MXN6 billion in 2016. As of Sept. 30, 2015, its cash and
marketable securities
were MXN11.7 billion with short-term debt of MXN11.4 billion.
This amount of
short-term debt will decrease in the fourth quarter of 2015 with
the proceeds of
the equity issuance and internal cash. Fitch also considers Arca
Continental's
debt maturity profile should be manageable after consolidating
USD320 million
and USD260 million of Lindley's senior notes due in 2021 and
2023, respectively.
The company good access to bank loans and capital markets
provides financial
flexibility to manage its debt profile in the short- and
long-term.
Fitch also rates Arca Continental on a National Scale as
follows:
--National Scale Long-term Rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National Scale Short-term Rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Local Issuances ARCA 09-3, ARCA 09-5, ARCA 10, ARCA 10-2, AC
11, AC 11-2, AC
13 and AC 13-2 at 'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rogelio Gonzalez
Director
+52 8399 9100
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Allan Lewis
Associate Director
+506 2296 9454
Committee Chairperson
Alberto Moreno
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993235
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.