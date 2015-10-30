(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kazakhstan's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+' and 'A-',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue rating on
Kazakhstan's senior
unsecured foreign currency bonds has also been affirmed at
'BBB+'. The Country
Ceiling has been affirmed at 'A-' and the Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kazakhstan has sustained a severe shock as a result of a sharp
fall in oil
prices, compounded by a recession in Russia and weaker growth in
China - key
trading partners. The policy response, including a sharp
devaluation of the
exchange rate, fiscal and monetary tightening has contributed
towards
maintaining the 'BBB+' rating. In Fitch's view, oil prices will
likely remain
lower for longer, eroding medium-term growth prospects. Large
fiscal and
external buffers remain a key rating strength, although they
will fall over the
forecast horizon, in our view. The macroeconomic adjustment to
the terms of
trade shock is still underway, with difficult policy choices
ahead.
Kazakhstan's strong sovereign balance sheet - sovereign net
foreign assets
exceed 44% of GDP and gross general government debt is less than
20% of GDP -
affords it sizeable fiscal space, without unduly compromising
sovereign
creditworthiness. In November 2014, the authorities announced
'Nurly Zhol -
Bright Path', a fiscal stimulus package part funded by drawing
down USD9bn over
three years (2015-17) from the National Fund of the Republic of
Kazakhstan
(NFRK) for infrastructure projects and set up a problem loan
fund to purchase
non-performing loans from the domestic banking system.
The authorities now appear to be taking a more cautious stance
to fiscal policy,
under the assumption that oil prices are expected to remain
lower for longer,
scaling back non-priority infrastructure projects and limiting
foreign
borrowing. The 2016 Budget sees the state budget narrowing to
1.6% of GDP, from
an expected 3.1% in 2015, largely as a result of cuts in capital
expenditure
(1.3% of GDP). Improving the efficiency of tax collection is
expected to support
revenue. By 2018, the authorities expect to balance the budget,
assuming an oil
price of USD50/b.
Fitch expects the general government balance (a broader measure
than the state
budget that includes the net inflow to the NFRK) to move to a
deficit of 2.9% of
GDP in 2015 (previously 3.2% of GDP), due to higher revenues
following the sharp
depreciation of the tenge, as well as efforts to contain
expenditure. In 2016,
Fitch expects the budget deficit to narrow to 0.2% of GDP,
largely as a result
of a higher oil price assumption of USD60/b, against the
authorities'
conservative assumption of USD40/b. Fitch expects the budget to
return to
surplus in 2017.
The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBRK) has ostensibly moved to a
free float of
the tenge, leading to a 40% depreciation since August, but
pressure on the
currency remains and the authorities have continued to
intervene. However, the
real effective exchange rate against the rouble and other CIS
countries appears
overvalued, relative to historical trends. Fitch expects
negative pressure on
the currency to persist. Rising foreign currency deposits, which
rose to 59% of
the total in August, up 9pp since June, suggest that confidence
in domestic
policies remains limited.
The NBK moved to inflation targeting in August 2015. The new
policy rate was
introduced in September 2015, and was hiked in October to 16%,
up from 12% in
September. The new interest rate was introduced to better align
the policy rate
with current money market rates. Monetary policy effectiveness
remains weak
relative to rating peers, with the new policy rate unlikely to
significantly
influence banks' funding costs.
Reserve burn has continued, despite the sharp depreciation in
the tenge. The
NBRK used USD1.7bn in foreign exchange reserves to defend the
currency between
19 August and 9 October. Prior to August, foreign exchange
interventions had
totalled USD10bn according to media statements quoting the
President, bringing
the annual total to USD11.7bn.
Significant market intervention stands in contrast to reserves
(including the
national oil fund), which have fallen by only USD4.6bn to
USD96.1bn in September
2015. This likely reflects a number of factors, including the
use of swap
facilities, increased dollar deposits in the banking system, as
well as modest
dollar purchases. Despite the fall in reserves, import cover
remains high above
15 months of current external payments, well above the 'BBB'
median of 5.4
months.
International investment position data shows that external
assets fell by
USD8.2bn in the six months to June 2015, largely due to the sale
of government
holdings of external debt securities as well as the private
sector bringing
foreign currency deposits back to Kazakhstan. Fitch expects
growth to reduce
sharply to 1.5% in 2015 and 2.3% in 2016 from 6% in 2011-14 and
below the 'BBB'
median of 3%, reflecting weaker expected growth in both external
and domestic
demand, the latter held back by falling real income,
deteriorating confidence,
and slower investment growth. The government's reform agenda,
combined with the
onset of oil production at the Kashagan field in 2017, will
support medium-term
growth. Per capita income has fallen to USD9,900 in 2015 from
USD14,054 in 2013,
and is expected to drop below the 'BBB' median of USD9,200 by
2016.
Fitch assigns a low average Viability Rating of 'b' to
Kazakhstan's banking
system. The banking system remains a rating weakness, reflecting
the fact that
adjustment to the external shock inflicted in 2008-2009, which
cost the
sovereign 10% of GDP, remains incomplete. The system has been
slow ridding
itself of NPLs, which are expected to fall to 10% by end-2015
from 32% in 2012,
with most of the decline explained by write offs and
reclassification of bad
loans. With 30% of assets in foreign currency mostly owed by
unhedged borrowers
in the real estate and importing sectors, the NBK expects NPLs
to rise between
3%-4%, as a result of the sharp fall in the exchange rate.
Despite the fall in
the exchange rate, banking system deposits have remained stable,
indicating no
immediate risks to financial sector stability. The authorities
plan to spend
KZT300bn (1% of GDP) to compensate depositors for the
depreciation of the tenge.
Structural factors are an important determinant of Kazakhstan's
sovereign
ratings. The current ratings acknowledge that commodity
dependence is high,
while Kazakhstan scores weakly on World Bank indicators for
governance and
institutional strength.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action:
- Policy mismanagement and/or prolonged low oil prices leading
to a weakening in
the sovereign external balance sheet.
- Renewed weakness in the banking sector, which leads to
contingent liabilities
for the sovereign.
- A political risk event.
The following factors, individually or collectively, could
result in positive
rating action:
- Moves to strengthen monetary and exchange rate policy.
- Steps to reduce the vulnerability of the public finances to
future oil price
shocks, for example, by reducing the non-oil deficit, currently
estimated at
more than 9% of GDP.
- Substantial improvements in governance and institutional
strength.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Kazakhstan's ratings are based on a number of key assumptions:
- Continued commitment to fiscal responsibility
- Brent oil averages USD60/bbl in 2016 and USD70/bbl in 2017
