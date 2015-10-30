(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
debt rating to
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd's (Allied World)
new $500 million
issuance of 4.35% senior debt due 2025.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Allied World expects to use the net proceeds from the offering
for the
repayment, upon maturity, of the company's outstanding $500
million 7.50% senior
notes due Aug. 1, 2016.
Allied World's reported financial leverage as of Sept. 30, 2015,
was 18.8%. Pro
forma financial leverage as of Sept. 30, 2015 including the
additional debt is
27.1%, which exceeds Fitch's rating trigger for the current
rating level. Once
the notes that mature in 2016 are repaid, leverage is expected
to return below
25%.
Reported interest coverage was 5.0 times (x) through Sept. 30,
2015 with a five
-ear average from 2010-2014 of 7.6x. Fitch believes that with
the additional
debt interest coverage will be modestly lower over the near
term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Deterioration in reinsurance sector fundamentals or
consolidation in the
reinsurance landscape that Fitch viewed as weakening Allied
World's competitive
position, operating profile or overall profitability;
--Failure to maintain a multi-year average calendar-year
combined ratio of 100%
or better;
--Growth in premiums considerably greater than peers;
--Significant adverse reserve development;
--Material loss of capital that leads to an increase in
underwriting leverage
above a 1.0x net written premiums-to-equity ratio or financial
leverage
increasing above 25%;
--Catastrophe loss experience that greatly exceeds the company's
probable
maximum loss estimates.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Enhanced scale and relative competitive position with
maintenance of current
operating performance in the challenging reinsurance
environment;
--Material improvement in key financial metrics (e.g. net
premiums written to
equity) to more overcapitalized levels;
--Underwriting results and returns on capital in line with
higher rated
property/casualty (re)insurer peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned a 'BBB+' to the following debt issue:
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd
--$500 million 4.35% senior notes due Oct. 29, 2025.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993233
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.