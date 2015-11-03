(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned
DFCC Bank PLC's
(DFCC; AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured debentures of
up to LKR10bn an
expected National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)(EXP)'.
The proposed debentures, which will have tenors of four and six
years and carry
fixed and floating coupons, will be listed on the Colombo Stock
Exchange. DFCC
expects to use the proceeds to reduce asset and liability
maturity mismatches.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed senior debentures are rated in line with DFCC's
National Long-Term
Rating. The issues rank equally with the claims of the bank's
other senior
unsecured creditors.
DFCC's rating is driven by its high capitalisation and its
developing commercial
banking franchise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with
DFCC's National
Long-Term Rating.
A rating upgrade for DFCC would be contingent on the bank
achieving a
significantly stronger commercial banking franchise while
maintaining strong
credit metrics. DFCC's rating could be downgraded if there is a
sustained and
substantial increase in risk appetite that could materially
weaken its strong
capital position.
A full list of DFCC's ratings follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'B+';
Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: 'B'
Viability Rating: 'b+'
Support Rating: '4'
Support Rating Floor: 'B'
US dollar senior, unsecured notes: 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(lka)' Stable Outlook
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures:
'AA-(lka)'
Proposed Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured
debentures:
'AA-(lka)(EXP)'
Basel II-compliant Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated
debentures:
'A+(lka)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 7 July 2015
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
DFCC has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than
Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of,
or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
