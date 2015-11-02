(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 02 (Fitch) The outcome of Turkey's general
election on Sunday,
which saw the Justice and Development Party (AKP) regain its
parliamentary
majority, follows a period of heightened political uncertainty,
Fitch Ratings
says. The implications for Turkey's sovereign credit profile and
rating will
depend on whether the result produces a more stable and
predictable political
environment that is conducive to structural reform and economic
rebalancing.
The ruling AKP won close to half the vote, and a parliamentary
majority of over
40 seats, although not the 330 seats that would enable it to
change the
constitution. The result concludes Turkey's 2013-2015 electoral
cycle, which had
been extended following June's inconclusive election and the
failure of
coalition negotiations that led to a second poll.
Reduced uncertainty over elections and the composition of the
government does
not necessarily translate into reduced political risk. Domestic
political
tension will remain high if Recep Tayyip Erdogan resumes his
efforts to extend
the power of the presidency. The peace process with the
Kurdistan Workers' Party
(PKK) has broken down, and it is uncertain whether it can resume
post-elections,
despite the People's Democratic Party (HDP) again securing
enough votes for
parliamentary representation. Together with spill-overs from
regional
instability, this has resulted in escalating violence in Turkey
since June.
Political risk has long weighed on Turkey's sovereign rating
through concerns
about discretionary policy making and government effectiveness,
and their
potential to dent policy predictability and discourage capital
inflows. Our
affirmation of the 'BBB-'/Stable sovereign rating in September
acknowledged the
deteriorating political environment.
The advent of a stable majority government will remove the drag
on economic
growth caused by political uncertainty (our forecasts see real
GDP growth
picking up from early next year). But it is not yet clear
whether the election
outcome will support structural reform and help resolve tensions
among policy
makers on how best to support growth, rebalance the economy,
lower reliance on
net capital inflows, and reduce inflation. The announcement of
key ministerial
economic appointments may be an early signal of policy intent.
Another important
issue for economic stability is the extent of political pressure
on the central
bank now that elections are out of the way.
The previous AKP administration formulated a detailed programme
to tackle key
weaknesses in the labour market, education and energy efficiency
to raise
investment and private sector savings, but the heavy electoral
calendar had
increased uncertainty about both the AKP's economic policy and
personnel.
Economic policy coherence and credibility in Turkey remained
weaker than in
ratings peers, as seen for example in pressure from President
Erdogan on the
central bank to cut interest rates.
Resolving policy uncertainty and unpredictability, and
implementing reforms that
promote durable economic growth and rebalancing that reduce
external
vulnerabilities, would be positive for the sovereign rating.
