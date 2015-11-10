(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hiscox
Ltd's (Hiscox)
proposed issue of dated subordinated notes an expected rating of
'BBB-(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received. The notes are rated three notches
below Hiscox's
IDR of 'A-' to reflect their subordination and moderate
non-performance risk, in
line with Fitch's notching criteria.
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Hiscox's group core entities'
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+'. Fitch has also affirmed
the Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of all Hiscox's holding companies
at 'A-'. The
Outlooks on all ratings are Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Hiscox, the holding company for the group registered and
domiciled in Bermuda,
is proposing to issue subordinated fixed to floating rate notes
due in 2045. The
proceeds of the subordinated notes will be used to replace
letters of credit for
funds at Lloyd's as well as for business development purposes.
Fitch classifies Bermuda as an effective group solvency
regulatory environment.
The baseline recovery assumption for the subordinated debt
issued by the holding
company is 'poor' which results in two downward notches being
applied to the IDR
for expected recovery. Furthermore, the issuance is structured
to qualify as
Tier II regulatory capital with mandatory deferral triggers
referencing a
solvency capital event, which results in a 'Moderate' risk of
non-performance
and consequently a further notch down from the IDR. As a result
the expected
rating on the debt is three notches below the IDR at
'BBB-(EXP)'.
According to Fitch's methodology, the subordinated bond is
classified as 100%
capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based
capital calculation
and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial
leverage calculations.
The affirmation reflects Hiscox's solid capitalisation, strong
underwriting
performance, and very conservative approach to reserving.
However, the ratings
are constrained by the group's medium market position and
size/scale.
At end-2014, Hiscox's risk-adjusted capitalisation was
'Extremely Strong', as
measured by Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model, which is further
supported by
strong retained earnings.
Hiscox's strong track record of underwriting profitability is a
key positive
rating driver. In 1H15 Hiscox reported a combined ratio of 82.5%
(1H14: 82.0%).
The historical stability of Hiscox's earnings has been aided by
a diversified
business mix, combining volatile but more profitable products
with more stable
lines of business. Several years of benign catastrophe activity
has helped boost
Hiscox's profits, although the group has less exposure to the
volatile
catastrophe business than most of its peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Deterioration in profitability, reflected in a combined ratio
consistently above
97% or net return on equity consistently below 10%, could lead
to a downgrade.
Fitch considers an upgrade of Hiscox's ratings unlikely given
the group's market
position and size/scale, which is not expected to change
materially in the
medium term.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The rating actions are as follows:
Hiscox Insurance Company Limited: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Hiscox Insurance Company (Guernsey) Limited: IFS affirmed at
'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Hiscox Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited: IFS affirmed at
'A+'; Outlook Stable
Hiscox Plc: Long-term IDR affirmed at A-'; Outlook Stable
Hiscox Ltd: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Hiscox Ltd: Subordinated debt: assigned 'BBB-(EXP)'
