(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'A+' Insurer
Financial Strength ratings assigned to Kaiser Foundation Health
Plan, Inc.
(KFHP) and its insurance company subsidiaries (collectively
Kaiser). The Rating
Outlooks are Stable.
'Scores' assigned to factors underlying Kaiser's ratings, their
relative
influence on the ratings and the factors' forward trends are
discussed below
under Key Rating Drivers. Collectively, these scores support
Kaiser's ratings
and their Stable Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Position and Size/Scale scored 'a+' with a 'higher'
influence on the
ratings and a stable forward trend. Key factors underlying this
score are
Kaiser's leading market position in California and solid market
shares in the
seven other states it competes in, diverse product line that
includes meaningful
enrollment from employer group, Medicare and individual
products, and
significant size/scale characteristics. The score also reflects
the company's
heightened exposure to economic and regulatory issues derived
from the
geographic concentration of its enrollment, approximately 77% of
which is from
California. Other key considerations considered in this score
are operational,
competitive and financial benefits derived from the
organization's vertically
integrated business model. Kaiser, along with associated
company Kaiser
Foundation Hospitals (KFH) and the Permanente Medical Groups
(PMG), constitute a
unique vertically integrated system that provides health care
services and
health insurance under the trade name Kaiser Permanente. Fitch
believes that
this vertically integrated model eliminates many of the inherent
conflicts that
typically exist between health insurance payers and health care
providers.
Capitalization and Financial Leverage scored 'a' with a 'higher'
influence on
the ratings and a stable forward trend. Key considerations
underlying this
score are Fitch's expectations that Kaiser's debt-to-EBITDA and
financial
leverage ratios (FLR) will approximate 2.2x and 25%-30%,
respectively, over the
next 12-24 months. However, Fitch believes that hospital and
clinic
construction and capital maintenance requirements associated
with Kaiser's
vertically integrated business model can generate high financing
needs. As a
result, Fitch's current ratings incorporate FLRs as high as 40%.
Fitch also
notes that the company's capital position is subject to
significant change from
variations in pension and other retirement benefit obligations
that are
underfunded or unfunded, and whose balance sheet valuations are
subject to
changes in discount rates and ultimately market interest rates.
Another factor
underlying this score is the insurance companies'
organization-wide risk-based
capital (RBC) ratio. Fitch estimates the year-end 2014 ratio at
200% to 225%,
which is generally consistent with Fitch's 'A' rating category
guidelines.
Fitch notes that KFHP is not required to report a RBC ratio as
part of its
statutory filing. As a result, the agency's estimated
organization-wide RBC
includes non-risk-adjusted proxies for KFHP's authorized control
level and total
adjusted capital.
Financial Performance and Earnings scored 'aa' with a 'moderate'
influence on
the ratings and a stable forward trend. The company's earnings
profile is
characterized by a large revenue base that totaled $58 billion
in 2014 and
EBITDA and net income that averaged $4.4 billion and $2.5
billion respectively
from 2010-2014. Fitch anticipates Kaiser's financial
performance will be
moderately pressured over the next 12-24 months reflecting
competitive pressures
and rising cost trends, including higher pharmaceutical costs.
The company's
EBITDA-to-revenue margins are expected to be in the range of
7%-8% over the next
12 to 24 months compared with a 2010-2014 average of 8.6%.
Nevertheless, Fitch
continues to believe that KFHP retains a strong earnings profile
reflecting
efficiencies from the company's vertical business model which
enhances KFHP's
ability to manage medical costs. Through the first six months
of 2015, Kaiser
generated $3.2 billion of EBITDA and $2.1 billion in net
earnings.
Debt Service Capabilities and Financial Flexibility scored 'aa'
with a
'moderate' influence on the ratings and a stable forward trend.
Fitch
anticipates EBITDA-based interest coverage to approximate 16x
over the next
12-24 months, a meaningful decline from KFHP's 2010-2014 average
of 30x but well
in excess of 'A' rating category guidelines. KFHP maintains
liquid assets that
were in excess of 1.25x potential liquidity needs generated by
the put-able
nature of certain of the company's debt obligations at Dec. 31,
2014.
Additionally, the company maintains liquidity through access to
a $1.5 billion
bank credit facility. Through the first six months of 2015,
Kaiser's operating
EBITDA-based interest coverage was a very strong 33.2x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The primary factors preventing KFHP's IFS rating from reaching
the 'AA' category
are its geographic concentration in California and potential
capital
requirements, and the resulting high financial leverage targets
derived from its
integrated business model.
Key rating triggers that could overcome these constraints and
lead to an upgrade
of KFHP's and its subsidiaries' IFS ratings include:
--Measured and profitable growth in member enrollment in markets
outside the
organization's key California market that diversifies the
organization's revenue
and earnings base. Given the large size of KFHP's
California-based membership,
Fitch believes such growth would take a comparatively long time
to emerge;
--Lower financial leverage ratio targets demonstrated by
sustained declines in
KFHP's run-rate FLR and debt-to-EBITDA ratios to approximately
25% and 1.5x,
respectively;
--Meaningful reductions in the underfunded status of the
organization's pension
plans;
--Continued on-going favorable financial performance trends
demonstrated by
EBITDA-based margins approximating 8.5%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of KFHP's and
its
subsidiaries' ratings include:
--Sustained FLRs and debt-to-EBITDA ratios greater than 40% and
2.2x,
respectively;
--Material mandatory pension plan funding requirements;
--Deteriorating run-rate financial performance evidenced by
EBITDA-based margins
and absolute levels of EBITDA approximating 5%;
--Material reductions in liquid assets supporting the put-able
components of the
organization's capital structure.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado;
Kaiser Permanente Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlooks are Stable.
