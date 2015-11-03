(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
long-term ratings
of Hewlett-Packard Company (Hewlett-Packard) to 'BBB+' from
'A-', removed the
ratings from Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Stable Outlook
. The
short-term ratings are affirmed at 'F2'. At the same time, Fitch
notes the
change in the company's name to HP Inc. (HPI) from
Hewlett-Packard following the
completion of the company's separation from Hewlett-Packard
Enterprises Inc.
(HPE) on Nov. 1, 2015. Fitch's ratings affect $6.8 billion of
debt. A full list
of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings reflect expectations for solid operating results
despite secular
demand challenges in HPI's core markets. The business separation
will support
operating profit margin expansion and solid annual free cash
flow (FCF; Fitch
defined as after dividends). A commitment to conservative
financial policies
through the rating horizon and investments in adjacent growth
markets in the
long term should offset Fitch's expectations for sustained
top-line pressures in
core markets.
Fitch expects HPI's core printing and PC market will remain
challenged for the
foreseeable future, likely declining in the low- to mid-single
digits annually.
Reduced demand for printing, particularly among consumers,
should continue
pressuring printer sales and highly profitable ink replacement
cartridges, which
Fitch believes contribute significant recurring revenue.
To offset core printing market declines, HPI will focus on
markets expected to
deliver at least double-digit growth over the foreseeable future
(including A3,
graphics, and 3D printing), albeit from very small revenue
bases. Fitch believes
meaningful growth from investments in these markets likely will
occur beyond its
forecast period (through fiscal 2017).
Fitch expects PC unit sales to continue declining in the mid- to
high-single
digits as consumers extend replacement cycles and increasingly
prefer
larger-screen smartphones to PCs for non-productivity-based
uses. Fitch does not
anticipate significant uplift from Windows 10, but ongoing
consolidation of the
PC market by the top 3 vendors (HP, Lenovo and Dell) and
increased thin client
and mobility sales could offset core market declines.
Profitability should expand from restructuring and efficiency
initiatives,
despite negative revenue growth and increased investments in
growth markets.
Fitch believes cost take-outs will drive operating EBIT margin
to mid-single
digits from low-single digits pro forma for the separation. As a
result Fitch
expects more than $1 billion of annual FCF through the rating
horizon.
Fitch expects HPI's financial policies will remain conservative
through at least
the intermediate term as the company focuses on resuming
positive revenue
growth. Fitch expects total leverage (total debt-to-operating
EBITDA) to remain
below 1.5x and solid liquidity and annual FCF, although the
company may use FCF
for a combination of acquisitions and shareholder returns..
The ratings and Outlook also reflect Fitch's expectations for:
--Strong liquidity and conservative financial policies supported
by solid cash
and investments, an undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) that
will fully
backstop a CP program, solid annual FCF and total leverage below
1.5x;
--Strong share positions in each of its core markets, including
laser and ink
printing and the $170 billion core PC market, all of which are
facing secular
headwinds but provide substantial scale to support investments
in growth
markets;
--Significant geographic, market, customer and product
diversification, which
should reduce operating volatility, despite exposure to cyclical
demand
patterns;
--Large printer and PC installed base, providing substantial and
highly
profitable recurring revenues and platform for increasing
supplies and services
penetration.
The ratings also consider Fitch's expectations for:
--Long-term secular declines in printers and PCs, which will
likely decline in
the low- to mid-single digits through at least the intermediate
term and require
HPI to urgently gain traction in growth markets;
--Growth markets to develop beyond the intermediate term,
potentially testing
shareholders' patience for more aggressive financial policies;
--Aggressive pricing pressures, particularly in PCs, where Fitch
anticipates
second- and third-tier players will aggressively seek to regain
declining market
share;
--Acquisition activity to gain intellectual property (IP) in
growth markets that
are likely to be expensive for the attendant incremental cash
flows.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for HPI include:
--Core printing and PC markets declining in the low- to
mid-single digits
through the intermediate term, resulting in slightly negative
revenue growth
through the forecast period (fiscal 2015 through fiscal 2017);
--Growth initiatives begin gaining traction in fiscal 2016 but
have only modest
impact through the forecast period;
--Cost reductions and efficiency initiatives support
consistent-to-slightly
stronger operating profit margins, despite top-line headwinds
and increased
investments in growth markets;
--HPI will use FCF for a combination of acquisitions and
shareholder returns;
--Total debt for HPI of $6.8 billion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if Fitch expects:
--Organic constant currency revenue growth will remain negative
beyond the
intermediate term, driven by investments in growth markets
failing to offset
secular declines in core markets;
--Profitability will remain closer to mid-single digits,
indicating more
significant than anticipated top-line pressures or insufficient
restructuring,
resulting in lower annual FCF and pushing total leverage closer
to 2x.
Positive rating actions are not anticipated in the intermediate
term but could
occur if Fitch expects:
--Sustained positive revenue growth, driven by significant
penetration in growth
markets, offsetting secular declines in core printing and PC
markets;
--HPI will achieve high-single-digit operating profit margin,
driving
significantly higher annual FCF and enabling the company to
maintain total
leverage below 1.5x.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes HPI's liquidity is strong and supported by:
--$4.5 billion of cash and investments, the vast majority of
which is located
overseas but is available in the short term via inter-company
loans;
--A $4 billion RCF expiring in 2019 that could fully backstop a
commercial paper
(CP) program.
In addition, more than $1 billion of annual FCF also will
support liquidity.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings for Hewlett-Packard
Company and
assigned Outlooks as indicated:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
assigned a Stable
Outlook
--RCF to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
--Senior Unsecured Debt to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the short-term IDR and CP at
'F2'.
Fitch has withdrawn the expected ratings for the HP Inc. record,
which served as
a placeholder entity until the separation was effected.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3201
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1 312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
