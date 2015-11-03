(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded City
National
Corporation's (CYN) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-' from
'A-'; Rating Watch
Positive based on Fitch's view of potential institutional
support from the new
parent, Royal Bank of Canada (RY: rated 'AA'/Stable Outlook by
Fitch).
Subsequently, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as the entity no
longer exists.
This action follows the completion of Royal Bank of Canada's
(RY: rated
'AA'/Stable Outlook) acquisition of CYN for approximately $5.0
billion. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
Following the completion of the acquisition, CYN's Viability
Rating (VR) has
also been affirmed and subsequently withdrawn at 'a-'.
The holding company, CYN, will no longer exist, but the main
bank operating
subsidiary, City National Bank (CNB)'s Long and Short-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) have been upgraded to 'AA-' and 'F1+' based on
institutional
support noted above and will remain outstanding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes CYN's acquisition by RY would improve CYN's
overall financial
profile, as RY plans to make CYN its main U.S. business
operation. This will
largely consist of continued growth of wealth management
businesses, CYN's
historical strength, as well as through growth of commercial and
private banking
activities.
Fitch notes that RY has a strong franchise that includes
personal and commercial
banking throughout Canada, wealth and asset management
operations globally, as
well as investor/treasury services and capital markets
activities primarily in
North America.
VR
Prior to the completion of the merger noted above, CYN's stand
alone ratings
reflected the company's strong franchise, relatively stable
credit metrics, good
liquidity position, and capacity to improve earnings in a rising
rate
environment. These strengths were balanced against CYN's capital
levels, which
consistently have below peer group averages.
As such, the rating has been affirmed, and subsequently
withdrawn as CYN will no
longer exist as an independent entity, but rather are linked to
RY's ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
INSTITUTIONAL SUPPORT RATING
Fitch has upgraded the support rating and assigned it an
Institutional Support
Rating of '1', reflecting the extremely high probability of
support from CYN's
parent (RY). Since this support is based on institutional
support, no Support
Floor Rating will be assigned.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
CYN's preferred stock was upgraded to 'BBB' given the upgrade of
the IDR. As
this issuance is being retired by RY, it has subsequently been
withdrawn.
CNB's subordinated debt was upgraded to 'A+' given the upgrade
of the IDR noted
previously.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
CNB's Long-term and Short-Term deposit ratings have been
upgraded to 'AA' and
'F1+', respectively. CNB's uninsured deposit ratings are rated
one notch higher
than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference
gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
CNB's IDR ratings have been upgraded to 'AA-'/'F1+', one notch
below the parent
company given Fitch's views of institutional support and any
changes to RY's VR
rating, following the completion of the acquisition. These
ratings are sensitive
to any change in RY's ratings or change in Fitch's view of
institutional
support. Although RY views the U.S. as a core market, CNB's
IDR's could be
equalized as it becomes a key and integral part of the RY's
business, successful
integration of management, and branding efforts.
VR
The Viability Rating is no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
INSTITUTIONAL SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating is potentially sensitive to any change in
Fitch's views
regarding RY's propensity or ability to provide timely support
to the bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by CNY and its
subsidiary are primarily sensitive to any change in RY's VR.
Fitch has upgraded and withdrawn the following ratings:
City National Corporation
--Long-term IDR to 'AA-' from 'A-'; Rating Watch Positive;
--Short-Term IDR to 'F1+' from 'F1';
--Senior Unsecured to 'AA-' from 'A-';
--Preferred Stock to 'BBB' from 'BB';
--Support Rating to '1' from '5'.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
City National Bank
--Long-Term IDR to 'AA-' from 'A-'; Rating Watch Positive;
--Short-Term IDR to 'F1+' from 'F1';
--Long-Term Deposits to 'AA' from 'A';
--Short-Term Deposits to 'F1+' from 'F1';
--Subordinated debt 'A+' from 'BBB+';
--Support at '1' from '5'
Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings:
City National Corporation
--Viability Rating 'a-';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
City National Bank
--Viability Rating 'a-';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Meghan Neenan
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
