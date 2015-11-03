(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) HSBC Holdings plc's
(AA-/F1+/Stable)
reported pre-tax profit of USD6.1bn in 3Q15 was overall sound,
in Fitch Ratings'
view, despite being supported by a non-recurring USD1.1bn
fair-value gain on own
debt. Adjusted for this and other non-recurring items, pre-tax
profit was
USD5.5bn, or 14% lower than in 3Q14.
Headwinds in the quarter came from a drop in insurance-related
income due stock
market corrections predominantly in Hong Kong and China, lower
fee income on UK
overdrafts, reduced profit in the US run-off portfolio and weak
performance in
the Global Banking and Markets division's (GB&M) rates and
credit businesses. FX
income in 3Q15 did not benefit from similarly strong client
flows as in 3Q14,
but most other client-facing GB&M activities, including
equities, capital
financing and balance-sheet management held up well.
HSBC's target of achieving revenue growth that is faster than
cost growth will
remain a significant challenge well into 2016. The increase in
adjusted revenue
in 9M15 (1.5%) lagged further behind the rise in adjusted costs
(5.6%),
resulting in the gap, known as jaws in the banking industry,
widening to -4.1%.
from -2.9% in 1H15. The group benefits from reliable revenues
from transaction
banking, which grew by 3% to USD8.4bn for the first nine months
accounting for
18% of the group total.
The group's capitalisation has been shored up by the release of
risk-weighted
assets (RWAs) of USD82bn in 9M15, USD50bn of which was in GB&M.
Retained
earnings net of dividends generated 17bp of RWAs in 3Q15
compared with 23bp in
2Q and 24bp in 1Q as per Fitch's calculations. Consequently,
HSBC's regulatory
end-point common equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.8% at end-September
2015, Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratio at 12.6% and the group's leverage ratio at
5.0%, compared
with 11.1%, 11.7% and 4.8%, respectively, at end-2014.
Loan impairments have remained low at USD638m, or 24bp of loans,
at
end-September 2015 (annualised) with no material deterioration
reported in its
China exposure. Fitch estimates HSBC's exposure to China at
USD173bn, or a
reasonable 1.2x Fitch core capital, based on its Hong Kong
subsidiary's
regulatory disclosure at end-June 2015. This mainland China
exposure comprises
claims on banks (26%), central government (26%), borrowers
residing in China
(25%), foreign borrowers for use inside China (10%), local
governments (7%) and
others (5%). The significant difference between Fitch's estimate
of the bank's
China exposure and HSBC's reported mainland assets of USD96bn,
of which USD53bn
were on-shore loans, is Fitch's inclusion of cross-border
activities and
off-balance sheet items.
Asia contributed a strong 66% to 9M15 profit due to the USD1.4bn
non-recurring
gains on the sale of HSBC's stake in China's Industrial Bank
booked in 2Q.
Europe's share was 19% while North America and the Middle East
contributed 6%
each and Latin-America 3%. The two home markets UK and Hong Kong
contributed 14%
and 41%, respectively, in 9M15. UK's adjusted pre-tax profit
improved to USD778m
in 3Q15 compared with USD377m in 2Q15, mainly due to lower
income in the retail
and wealth management division and higher regulatory and
compliance costs.
