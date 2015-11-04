(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, November 03 (Fitch) The opening of a 'Masala' bond market, where Indian firms issue bonds offshore in rupee, will provide an opportunity for some larger issuers to diversify funding sources without taking on currency risks, says Fitch Ratings. The ability to diversify funding would be credit positive, but in the early stages of development the market will likely be restricted to better-quality issuers or ones with some degree of name recognition in the local markets. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced relaxed rules in late September to allow Indian companies to issue local currency-denominated bonds overseas. This follows a 2014 decision to allow the Asian Development Bank and International Financial Corporation to issue rupee-denominated bonds in the international market. The new guidelines allow for a wide range of potential borrowers, including non-bank financial institutions, and other corporates which were not permitted to issue offshore under the earlier external commercial borrowing (ECB) framework. Masala bonds will be required to have a minimum maturity of five years, and there is a USD750m per year limit for borrowers - though a firm can exceed this limit with RBI approval. There have been no Masala bond issues by Indian firms yet. But Fitch believes that issuers will be likely to have to pay more than if they issued in the domestic market. As Masala bonds are denominated in rupees, foreign investors will be taking currency risk. Furthermore, issuers will most likely have to pay a premium for the limited offshore liquidity in rupee. As such, the main incentive for Indian companies to issue Masala bonds is likely to be for the diversification of funding sources, as opposed to price. Non-bank financial institutions, which currently rely heavily on domestic banks for funding, could particularly benefit from the new market. That said, the scope for development of the Masala bond market is likely to be limited in the near term. Fitch believes that in the early stages only better-quality firms at investment grade - state-owned enterprises and large non-bank financial institutions - will be in a position to successfully issue. Smaller, sub-investment-grade issuers may not find the Masala bond market practical.. Notably, foreign-investor interest has yet to be tested, and will be affected by sentiment regarding the rupee/US dollar exchange rate and other macro factors. Overall, the development of a Masala bond market would be positive for Indian firms, opening up potentially significant new sources of funding. However, the development of the market beyond a select group of large, higher-quality issuers could take time and will be dependent on international liquidity, domestic macroeconomic variables and foreign-investor sentiment. Contacts: Saswata Guha Director Financial Institutions +91 22 4000 1741 Wokhardt Tower, West Wing, Level 4 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai, 400 051 Mark Young Managing Director Financial Institutions +65 6796 7229 Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.