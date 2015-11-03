(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on the
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Saudi British Bank
(SABB), Banque
Saudi Fransi (BSF) and Arab National Bank (ANB) to Negative from
Stable and
upgraded the Viability Rating (VR) of Alinma Bank (Alinma).
Fitch has affirmed
all other ratings as part of its 2015 peer review of the Saudi
Arabian banking
sector. A complete list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The revision of the banks' Outlooks to Negative reflects Fitch's
view of a
tougher operating environment facing the Saudi Arabian banking
sector, mainly
due to the effect of lower oil prices on government spending and
the filter down
effect this has on the rest of the economy. The Long-term IDRs
of the three
banks are driven by their 'a' VRs, which are capped at this
level by the
operating environment. A deteriorating operating environment
could be
characterised by slowing loan growth, a reduction in earning and
profitability
growth, a deterioration in asset quality metrics, and subsequent
impact on
capital, as well as tighter liquidity, and could result in a
downgrade of the
banks' Long-term IDRs.
While the deteriorating environment could have similar
consequences on the VRs
of the other eight Saudi banks rated by Fitch, their Outlooks
are not directly
affected as their Long-term IDRs are all driven by their Support
Ratings (SR)
and Support Rating Floors (SRF), based on our view of extremely
high likelihood
of support from the Saudi authorities. Nevertheless, the
Outlooks on Al Rajhi
Bank's (ARB), National Commercial Bank's (NCB), Riyad Bank's
(RB) and SAMBA
Financial Group's (SAMBA) Long-term IDRs have remained Negative
(see rationale
below).
The upgrade of Alinma's VR mainly reflects the greater size,
maturity and track
record of its franchise. Alinma has built a more significant
Islamic corporate
franchise in Saudi and is building a solid Islamic retail
franchise. It is now a
strongly recognised Islamic brand in the kingdom and a more
mature bank, having
finished the start-up and growth phase. It also reflects
management's strong
track record of performance. The bank has performed well since
start up and we
expect this to continue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SRs AND SRFs FOR ALL 11 BANKS; IDRs FOR ARB,
NCB, RB, SAMBA,
SHB, SAIB, ALINMA, BAJ AND AJC
The Saudi banks' SRs and SRFs reflect the extremely high
probability of support
from the Saudi authorities, if required. Fitch's opinion of
support is based on
the strong ability and willingness of the authorities to support
the banking
sector.
Support has been demonstrated by the Saudi authorities' long
track record of
supporting domestic banks, as well as close ties and ownership
links with the
government at a number of banks. Fitch's view of support is also
underpinned by
the sovereign's strong capacity to support the banking system
supported by its
sovereign wealth funds and on-going revenues mostly from its
hydrocarbon
production, and the moderate size of the Saudi Arabian banking
sector in
relation to the country's GDP.
Fitch identifies domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs)
based on its
view of each bank's systemic importance relative to other banks
in the banking
system, and considering, among other things, market share,
franchise and
government ownership. The 'A+' SRF of the four Saudi banks -ARB,
NCB, RB and
SAMBA - are at the Saudi banks' D-SIB SRF of 'A+', reflecting
their very high
systemic importance.
The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDRs of these four banks
reflects the
Negative Outlook on the Saudi Arabian sovereign due to the fact
that their
Long-term IDRs are at the SRF for Saudi D-SIBs.
The 'A-' SRFs of the four JV banks SABB, BSF, ANB and Saudi
Hollandi Bank (SHB),
are below the Saudi D-SIB SRF. This reflects Fitch's view that
the large stakes
held in these banks by foreign financial institutions could
result in slightly
lower willingness (albeit still high) by the sovereign to
support these banks
and their slightly lower systemic importance based on their
slightly smaller
sizes, franchises and market shares.
The 'A-' SRFs of the remaining three banks, Saudi Investment
Bank (SAIB), Alinma
and Bank Aljazira (BAJ) are below the Saudi D-SIB SRF. This
reflects Fitch's
view of their lower relative systemic importance in comparison
to the larger
banks, due to even smaller sizes, market shares and franchises.
The IDRs of ARB, NCB, RB, SAMBA, SHB, SAIB, Alinma and BAJ are
driven by support
from the authorities.
Aljazira Capital's (AJC) IDRs and Support Rating reflect the
extremely high
probability of institutional support, if needed, from its 100%
owner, BAJ
(A-/Stable). AJC's IDRs are equalised with those of its parent.
This reflects
Fitch's opinion that AJC is a key and integral subsidiary of
BAJ.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VRs FOR ALL 11 BANKS; IDRs FOR ANB, BSF AND
SABB
Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC), with
solid growth prospects supported by significant government
spending on
infrastructure projects, strong oil revenues, albeit at a lower
price and an
expanding non-oil private sector. All banks benefit from a
favourable operating
environment, high barriers to entry, a strict and hands-on
regulator, sound
liquidity and capital ratios, and pre-impairment operating
profit levels that
enables them to absorb high impairment charges, if necessary.
However, Fitch expects the operating environment to weaken over
the next two
years as lower oil prices impact government spending, slowing
loan growth and
impacting growth in earnings and profitability, and over time
impacting asset
quality, all of which could result in lower capital ratios. In
addition, the
impact of lower oil prices will likely reduce some of the
liquidity in the
system, although this is not expected to be significant, either
through an
outflow of government-linked deposits or an increase in the cost
of government
or other deposits. A weakening operating environment could
create a cap at 'a-'
for Saudi banks' VRs.
The IDRs of ANB, BSF and SABB reflect their intrinsic
creditworthiness and
financial strength, as underlined by their respective VRs. Where
an issuer's VR
is equal to or above its SRF, the IDRs reflect the VR.
The BSF Sukuk Ltd trust certificate issuance programme and the
senior unsecured
notes issued under it are rated in line with BSF' IDRs.
ARB
ARB's VR reflects the bank's leading domestic retail franchise,
strong
profitability and capital ratios, lower balance sheet
concentrations than peers,
sound asset quality, and large and stable retail deposit base.
The VR also
considers higher loan impairment charges and less sophisticated
risk management
compared with peers, given its retail focus.
NCB
NCB's VR reflects the bank's leading domestic franchise and
strong, albeit under
pressure profitability and stable funding. The VR also considers
falling core
capital ratios and an increasing risk appetite for international
investments.
RB
RB's VR reflects the bank's solid capital ratios, strong
commercial franchise
with leading market shares in some business lines, solid core
earnings
generation and diversification, and sound asset quality. It also
reflects high
concentration risks in assets and liabilities.
SAMBA
SAMBA's VR reflects the bank's sound capital ratios, resilient
franchise and
stable business model. It also reflects strong financial
metrics, including its
sound liquidity and strong and stable earnings. The rating is
constrained by
high concentration risks in both assets and liabilities (by
sector and by name).
ANB
ANB's VR reflects strong liquidity, consistently sound
profitability, and the
benefits of being an associate bank of Arab Bank Plc
(BBB-/Negative). The VR
also considers some concentrations on both sides of the balance
sheet as is
similar to other Saudi banks and lower than sector average
capital ratios.
BSF
BSF's VR reflects its low risk appetite compared with peers.
This is driven by
the bank's focus on lower risk, large corporates. The risk
appetite also
benefits from an investment portfolio almost entirely comprising
domestic
government securities and also considers the benefits of being
an associate bank
of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB;
A/Positive), with whom
BSF has a technical services agreement. The VR reflects BSF's
strong asset
quality and improved earnings. It also considers the bank's
lower capital ratios
compared with larger peers in Saudi Arabia, and lower
diversification of
earnings outside of corporate banking, achieved by many peers.
SABB
SABB's VR reflects its consistently strong profitability and
core earnings
generation, and comfortable liquidity. The ratings also consider
SABB's strong
franchise and the benefits of being an associate bank of HSBC
Holdings plc
(AA-/Stable) with a technical services agreement with the HSBC
group. The VR
also reflects SABB's slightly lower capital ratios compared with
the Saudi
Arabian sector average and SABB's high large customer exposures
relative to
equity compared with larger Saudi peers.
SHB
SHB's VR reflects its weaker Tier 1 capital ratio than peers,
smaller, but
growing, franchise, recent fast loan growth and high
concentrations on both
sides of the balance sheet. The VR also considers the bank's
sound asset
quality, healthy profitability and strong funding and liquidity.
The uncertainty
relating to its future ownership, if it remains unresolved,
could constrain its
ability to raise new share capital and therefore could affect
SHB's ability to
execute its strategy in the long term, constraining its
competitive position.
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. currently holds a 40% stake in SHB. This
stake is considered
non-strategic and is likely to be sold in due course.
SAIB
SAIB's VR reflects the bank's rapid loan growth in 2014 and
2013, which is
likely to put pressure on asset quality metrics in the medium
term.
Profitability metrics now compare well with similarly sized
peers. These factors
are counterbalanced by SAIB's limited capital buffers compared
with peers. Other
factors constraining its VR include the bank's smaller franchise
and its high
concentration in deposits.
ALINMA
Alinma's VR reflects the bank's more established Islamic bank
franchise and
market share, albeit still low in the context of the banking
system. It also
reflects the bank's fairly high loan growth since inception,
that the bank is
still a young bank, as well as concentrations on both sides of
the balance
sheet. The expected continued expansion of the bank's
operations, albeit at a
slower pace, will inevitably bring the bank's current strong
capital ratios more
in line with peers. The VR also considers the bank's sound
liquidity and asset
quality metrics and lower than peers, but improving
profitability.
BAJ
BAJ's VR is constrained by its lower capital ratios from rapid
financing growth
and weaker company profile than peers, and high concentration in
deposits. The
VR also considers BAJ's improved asset quality and weaker
earnings metrics
compared with peers.
AJC
Despite AJC being a separate legal entity, Fitch believes it is
not meaningful
to analyse AJC in its own right, viewing it more as a BAJ
business line.
Moreover, Fitch does not usually assign VRs to non-banking
financial
institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SRs AND SRFs FOR ALL 11 BANKS; IDRs FOR
ARB, NCB, RB,
SAMBA, SHB, SAIB, ALINMA, BAJ AND AJC
The banks' SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a reduction in the
perceived ability or
willingness of the authorities to provide support to the banking
sector. The
willingness of the Saudi sovereign to support the banks is
unchanged and is
demonstrated by the authorities' strong track record of support
for local banks.
However, the Negative Outlook on the sovereign reflects its
weakening ability to
support the banks due to the significant deterioration in its
fiscal position.
The IDRs of ARB, NCB, RB and SAMBA will be downgraded by one
notch if the
Negative Outlook on the sovereign results in a one-notch
downgrade of Saudi
Arabia. The IDRs of the other four banks with Long-term IDRs
driven by potential
state support (SHB, SAIB, ALINMA and BAJ) would not be
downgraded if the
sovereign was downgraded by one notch as their SRFs are below
the current D-SIB
SRF of 'A+'. All eight banks' IDRs would be downgraded if the
sovereign was
downgraded by more than one notch.
Upward potential for the ratings is limited in light of a
weakening sovereign
and operating environment.
Where the banks' IDRs are driven by sovereign support, these
would be sensitive
to a change in their SRs or SRFs.
AJC's IDRs and SR are sensitive to a change in BAJ's ratings or
in Fitch's view
of BAJ's willingness to support AJC. However, Fitch notes the
high level of
strategic and financial importance of AJC to BAJ and the
latter's 100%
ownership.
Saudi Arabia is an FSB/G20 member country and has implemented
Basel III. As
such, resolution legislation is being implemented. We will
review the SRFs once
the legislation is closer to being fully enacted, although we
currently do not
expect any changes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VRs FOR ALL 11 BANKS; IDRs FOR ANB, BSF
AND SABB
A weakening of the operating environment is the most likely
driver of negative
rating action at all banks, especially if this results in lower
loan growth,
impacts earning and profitability and asset quality, leading to
a reduction in
capital ratios. Most notably, 'a' VRs would likely be downgraded
if the
operating environment weakened. Reduced concentration in loans
and deposits
could be beneficial for the VRs.
ARB
Upside to ARB's VR is limited given its current high level. The
VR could be
downgraded if there is a notable deterioration in asset quality
indicators,
capital ratios, or profitability to a level that would
significantly affect
internal capital generation.
NCB
An upgrade of NCB's VR is unlikely given its already high level
and its high
loan book concentration. Pressure on NCB's VR could come from
further
deterioration in capital ratios, and/or asset quality as a
result of rapid loan
growth, especially at NCB's Turkish subsidiary.
RB
Upside to RB's VR is limited, considering its current high
level. Downside could
result from deterioration in asset quality, if this leads to a
significant
decline in profitability and an erosion of the capital ratios.
However, revenues
from its core banking businesses should be ample to cover any
future loan
impairment charges.
SAMBA
Negative pressure on SAMBA's VR could occur if there is
deterioration in the
bank's asset quality, both in loans and investments, or if there
is a sharp
reduction in capital ratios. An upgrade is unlikely considering
the already high
level of the VR.
ANB
ANB's IDR is sensitive to any change in its VR. However, any
downward movement
would be limited to one notch due to its SRF of 'A-'. Support is
not factored
into ANB's IDR.
Negative pressure on ANB's VR would be driven by a significant
weakening of the
bank's capital ratios compared with larger peers. This would be
most likely
through a deterioration in the bank's loan quality or strong
loan growth. Upside
is limited given the current high level of the rating.
BSF
BSF's IDR is sensitive to any change in its VR. However, any
downward movement
would be limited to one notch due to its SRF of 'A-'. Support is
not factored
into BSF's IDR.
Negative pressure on BSF's VR could be driven by a significant
weakening of the
bank's capital ratios compared with larger peers. If the
technical services
agreement between BSF and CACIB was terminated, this could also
put pressure on
the VR, but this is not the agency's base case. Upside is
limited given the
fairly low capital ratios and high concentrations.
The BSF Sukuk Ltd trust certificate issuance programme and the
senior unsecured
notes issued by these entities are subject to the same
sensitivities.
SABB
SABB's IDR is sensitive to any change in its VR. However, any
downward movement
would be limited to one notch due to its SRF of 'A-'. Support is
not factored
into SABB's IDR.
Negative pressure on SABB's VR could be driven by a significant
weakening of the
bank's capital ratios compared with larger peers, together with
a significant
increase in large customer exposures relative to equity. If the
technical
services agreement between SABB and HSBC was terminated,
weakening its
franchise, this could also put pressure on the VR but this is
not our base case.
Upside is limited given the fairly low capital ratios compared
with larger peers
and high concentrations.
SHB
An upgrade of SHB's VR would stem from greater diversification
of the franchise
and a stronger capital cushion that is more in line with its
domestic peers. An
end to the uncertainty surrounding SHB's ownership and future
strategy could
also positively affect the VR. The VR could be downgraded as a
result of high
loan growth having a negative impact on asset quality and
capital ratios.
SAIB
Upside for SAIB's VR could result from more sustainable growth
rates, increasing
internal capital generation and reducing asset quality
cyclicality. Downward
pressure on the VR could arise from a sharp deterioration in
asset quality,
following the seasoning of recent high loan growth, contributing
to erosion of
already limited capital buffers.
ALINMA
Diversification on both sides of the balance sheet, increasing
and extending its
funding profile, as well as improving internal capital
generation, could result
in an upgrade. Rapid growth leading to asset quality
deterioration could put
pressure on Alinma's VR, as would a sharp deterioration in
profitability.
BAJ
There is upward potential for BAJ's VR should the bank complete
a successful
Tier 1 capital increase, following plans announced in 1H15 by
the bank. Downward
pressure on BAJ's VR could come from deterioration in its Fitch
core capital and
Tier 1 capital ratios, most likely attributable to fast
financing growth or
deteriorating asset quality.
A Special Report with more details on the banks will shortly be
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
Al Rajhi Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
National Commercial Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Riyad Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
SAMBA Financial Group
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Arab National Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Banque Saudi Fransi
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
BSF Sukuk Limited
Trust Certificate Issuance Programme affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A'
Saudi British Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to
Negative from
Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A'
Saudi Hollandi Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Saudi Investment Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Alinma Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Bank Aljazira
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Aljazira Capital
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
